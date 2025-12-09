John Cena will wrestle for the final time at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Cena must overcome a major obstacle in his retirement match. Former world heavyweight champion Gunther earned the right to retire Cena by winning The Last Time is Now Tournament.

Gunther stood tall at the end of a 16-man tournament featuring superstars from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and surprise opponents from Cena's past. Saturday Night's Main Event concludes a year-long farewell tour that saw Cena turn heel, become a record 17-time world champion, and capture the elusive intercontinental title, becoming a Grand Slam champion.

The last Saturday Night's Main Event of 2025 features a series of main roster vs. NXT matches. Cena proposed the idea as a way to pass the torch to future superstars. The biggest of them, figuratively and literally, is behemoth NXT champion Oba Femi vs. undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes. Fans also look forward to an encounter between veteran Bayley and exciting prospect Sol Ruca.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Where to watch 2025 WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

Date: Dec. 13, 2025

Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington, D.C.

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: Peacock

2025 WWE Saturday Night's Main Event match card