WWE SummerSlam is going the WrestleMania route by expanding to two days. New Jersey hosts the cornerstone pay-per-view on Aug. 2 and 3 with John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes among the marquee matches.

Cena defeated Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to win the undisputed WWE championship. Three months later, Rhodes scratched his way back to title contention through the King of the Ring tournament. The inaugural two-day SummerSlam is suitable grounds for a rematch between two of WWE's top stars.

Six matches are confirmed for SummerSlam, including country musician Jelly Roll's in-ring debut in a tag team match.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for WWE SummerSlam and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on Peacock on Aug. 2 and 3 with the main card starting at 7 p.m. each day.

2025 WWE SummerSlam matches

Undisputed WWE Championship -- John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes: Cena and Rhodes are running back their WrestleMania main event. At Night of Champions, Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to win the King of the Ring tournament. Rhodes' reward was a match against his brand's world champion at SummerSlam. Cena defeated CM Punk that same evening to retain the undisputed WWE title, setting up a rematch this summer.

World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk: Punk won a gauntlet match on Raw to become No. 1 contender to Gunther and the championship. Things got complicated in the title picture when Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury, taking the Money in the Bank contract holder out of action for the foreseeable future. Punk now has another chance to win championship gold since returning to WWE.

WWE Women's Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill: Cargill's win over former world champion Asuka is one of the biggest of her career. By winning the match, Cargill guaranteed a SummerSlam title match with SmackDown's world champion. Stratton held that title, but had to get through Trish Stratus at Evolution before turning her attention to the Queen of the Ring.

Women's World Championship -- Naomi (c) vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley: Ripley and Sky were having an incredible match at Evolution when Naomi cashed in the Money in the Bank contract and won the title. One night later, Adam Pearce made the SummerSlam triple threat match official, saying the women could "make magic" and help the box office.

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria: Lynch and Valkyria have had a long feud over the title. After a triple threat match also involving Bayley was won by Lynch at Evolution, Bayley and Valkyria had a two-out-of-three falls match to determine who would face Lynch at SummerSlam. Valkyria got the win and the chance to get revenge on Lynch.

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul: Jelly Roll makes his wrestling debut against social media influencer Paul, but both celebrities are equipped with experience. Orton will team with the country singer, while McIntyre sides with Paul. The feud started on the July 10 episode of SmackDown after Paul interrupted Jelly Roll's performance and attacked Orton. Things escalated at Saturday Night's Main Event. Jelly Roll helped Orton beat McIntyre, but ate a Claymore kick for it.

2025 WWE SummerSlam predictions

Intercontinental Championship -- Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles: Mysterio has been hiding behind a doctor's note declaring him medically unfit to compete. That has allowed him to retain his belt without having to face Styles. Adam Pearce made it clear that the second Mysterio is cleared, he'll be booked into a match with Styles. That day is coming quickly.

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed: Reigns returned to save Punk and Uso from Breakker and Reed after the Raw gauntlet match. With Rollins sidelined, Breakker and Reed need a focus, and a tag match with Reigns and Uso fits that bill quite nicely.