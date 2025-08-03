The biggest event of the summer is here with WWE and its tentpole show: SummerSlam. The promotion heads to East Rutherford, New Jersey this weekend for a two-day spectacular at MetLife Stadium -- the first time that SummerSlam will be held across multiple days as has become normal for WrestleMania in April annually. Among the biggest matches scheduled for the weekend is the WrestleMania rematch between WWE champion John Cena and the man he won the title from in Cody Rhodes, which headlines Night 2 of the event.

Night 1 of SummerSlam is already in the books, and the show ended on a shocking note. After CM Punk defeated Gunther to win the world heavyweight championship, Seth Rollins made a shocking return to attack Punk with the Money in the Bank briefcase, cash in his contract and win the title.

After a wild opening night, things are expected to heat up even more on Sunday with Cena and Rhodes in the main event. Beyond that match, however, is a five-pack of more action that is sure to have the MetLife Stadium crowd rocking all night. The women's world championship is on the line when new titleholder Naomi defends against both Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat. Naomi claimed the belt after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during a match between Sky and Ripley at WWE Evolution last month.

Plus, Solo Sikoa is set to defend his United States championship against Jacob Fatu inside a steel cage, which is designed to keep outside influences away, but you can bet on some sort of extracurricular impacting that match as Sikoa's new faction seems to have gathered strength. And one of the wilder matches on tap sees a six-team TLC match for the WWE tag team titles with the Wyatt Sicks putting their titles on the line against #DIY, Street Profits, Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns and Andrade & Rey Fenix.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for WWE SummerSlam. The event streams live on Peacock on Aug. 2 and 3 with the main card starting at 6 p.m. ET each day. Be sure to check out our predictions and expert picks for the event as well.

2025 WWE SummerSlam results -- Night 1

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso def. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed via pinfall after Uso pinned Reed with an Uso Splash.

after Uso pinned Reed with an Uso Splash. Women's Tag Team Championship -- Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair def. Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) via pinfall to win the titles after Bliss pinned Perez after a Sister Abigail.

after Bliss pinned Perez after a Sister Abigail. Sami Zayn def. Karrion Kross via pinfall with a Helluva Kick.

with a Helluva Kick. WWE Women's Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) def. Jade Cargill via pinfall to retain the title with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton & Jelly Roll via pinfall after Paul hit Jelly Roll with a frog splash.

after Paul hit Jelly Roll with a frog splash. World Heavyweight Championship -- CM Punk def. Gunther (c) via pinfall to win the title after two Go To Sleeps.

after two Go To Sleeps. World Heavyweight Championship -- Seth Rollins def. CM Punk (c) via pinfall to win the title after a stomp.

2025 WWE SummerSlam matches -- Night 2

Undisputed WWE Championship -- John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Street fight): Cena and Rhodes are running back their WrestleMania main event. At Night of Champions, Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to win the King of the Ring tournament. Rhodes' reward was a match against his brand's world champion at SummerSlam. Cena defeated CM Punk that same evening to retain the undisputed WWE title, setting up a rematch this summer. During their contract signing, Rhodes forced Cena to agree to a street fight.

Women's World Championship -- Naomi (c) vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley: Ripley and Sky were having an incredible match at Evolution when Naomi cashed in the Money in the Bank contract and won the title. One night later, Adam Pearce made the SummerSlam triple threat match official, saying the women could "make magic" and help the box office.

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria: Lynch and Valkyria have had a long feud over the title. After a triple threat match also involving Bayley was won by Lynch at Evolution, Bayley and Valkyria had a two-out-of-three falls match to determine who would face Lynch at SummerSlam. Valkyria got the win and the chance to get revenge on Lynch.

United States Championship -- Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (Steel Cage match): Sikoa attempted to frame Fatu for a car crash. After learning about Sikoa's deception, Raw general manager Adam Pearce, filling in for Nick Aldis, booked Sikoa vs. Fatu in a steel cage.

Intercontinental Championship -- Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles: Mysterio has been hiding behind a doctor's note declaring him medically unfit to compete. That has allowed him to retain his belt without having to face Styles. Pearce made it clear that the second Mysterio was cleared, he would be booked into a match with Styles. That day came and the two will meet for the title on Night 2 of SummerSlam.

WWE Tag Team Championship -- Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. #DIY vs. Street Profits vs. Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix (TLC match): A late addition to the card, it has not officially been announced whether this will be on Night 1 or 2, but Night 2 makes sense as it would place six matches on each night. After the SmackDown tag division was built into a fine group, the Wyatts came along to win the titles. All the teams have been looking to tear each other apart for months and Nick Aldis announced that a TLC match would take place to settle things.