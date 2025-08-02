The biggest event of the summer is here with WWE and its tentpole show SummerSlam. The promotion heads to East Rutherford, New Jersey this weekend for a two-day spectacular at MetLife Stadium -- the first time that SummerSlam will be held across multiple days like has become normal for WrestleMania in April annually. Among the biggest matches scheduled for the weekend is the WrestleMania rematch between WWE champion John Cena and the man he won the title from in Cody Rhodes.

But that match will headline Night 2 on Sunday. There are six matches set for Saturday with varying levels of wildness expected. The anticipated main event sees CM Punk challenge for another world title when he takes on world heavyweight champion Gunther. Punk has yet have hold a world title since his return to the promotion after coming up short against Cena at Night of Champions most recently this summer.

Elsewhere on Saturday, WWE women's champion Tiffany Stratton welcomes arguably her toughest test to date in the storm that is Jade Cargill. The women's tag team titles are also on the line when Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez take on former world titleholders Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. There's always a celebrity angle to SummerSlam and this year is no different as music superstar Jelly Roll is set to team with Randy Orton in a tag team match against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for WWE SummerSlam. The event streams live on Peacock on Aug. 2 and 3 with the main card starting at 6 p.m. ET each day.

2025 WWE SummerSlam matches -- Night 1

World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk: Punk won a gauntlet match on Raw to become No. 1 contender to Gunther and the championship. Things got complicated in the title picture when Seth Rollins suffered a knee injury, taking the Money in the Bank contract holder out of action for the foreseeable future. Punk now has another chance to win championship gold since returning to WWE.

WWE Women's Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill: Cargill's win over former world champion Asuka is one of the biggest of her career. By winning the match, Cargill guaranteed a SummerSlam title match with SmackDown's world champion. Stratton held that title, but had to get through Trish Stratus at Evolution before turning her attention to the Queen of the Ring.

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul: Jelly Roll makes his wrestling debut against social media influencer Paul, but both celebrities are equipped with experience. Orton will team with the country singer, while McIntyre sides with Paul. The feud started on the July 10 episode of SmackDown after Paul interrupted Jelly Roll's performance and attacked Orton. Things escalated at Saturday Night's Main Event. Jelly Roll helped Orton beat McIntyre, but ate a Claymore kick for it.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships -- The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair: 14-time women's world champion Flair leveraged her reputation to book a tag team title match against Judgment Day at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed: Reigns returned to save Punk and Uso from Breakker and Reed after the Raw gauntlet match. With Rollins sidelined, Breakker and Reed needed a focus, and a tag match with Reigns and Uso fits that bill quite nicely.

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross: Zayn has had long-running issues with Kross, with Kross trying to get Zayn to embrace his darker side. This led to a series of attacks on Zayn across weeks of Raw. Now, the two will look to end things at SummerSlam.

2025 WWE SummerSlam matches -- Night 2

Undisputed WWE Championship -- John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Street fight): Cena and Rhodes are running back their WrestleMania main event. At Night of Champions, Rhodes defeated Randy Orton to win the King of the Ring tournament. Rhodes' reward was a match against his brand's world champion at SummerSlam. Cena defeated CM Punk that same evening to retain the undisputed WWE title, setting up a rematch this summer. During their contract signing, Rhodes forced Cena to agree to a street fight.

Women's World Championship -- Naomi (c) vs. Iyo Sky vs. Rhea Ripley: Ripley and Sky were having an incredible match at Evolution when Naomi cashed in the Money in the Bank contract and won the title. One night later, Adam Pearce made the SummerSlam triple threat match official, saying the women could "make magic" and help the box office.

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria: Lynch and Valkyria have had a long feud over the title. After a triple threat match also involving Bayley was won by Lynch at Evolution, Bayley and Valkyria had a two-out-of-three falls match to determine who would face Lynch at SummerSlam. Valkyria got the win and the chance to get revenge on Lynch.

United States Championship -- Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (Steel Cage match): Sikoa attempted to frame Fatu for a car crash. After learning about Sikoa's deception, Raw general manager Adam Pearce, filling in for Nick Aldis, booked Sikoa vs. Fatu in a steel cage.

Intercontinental Championship -- Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles: Mysterio has been hiding behind a doctor's note declaring him medically unfit to compete. That has allowed him to retain his belt without having to face Styles. Pearce made it clear that the second Mysterio was cleared, he would be booked into a match with Styles. That day came and the two will meet for the title on Night 2 of SummerSlam.

WWE Tag Team Championship -- Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. #DIY vs. Street Profits vs. Fraxiom vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix (TLC match): A late addition to the card, it has not officially been announced whether this will be on Night 1 or 2, but Night 2 makes sense as it would place six matches on each night. After the SmackDown tag division was built into a fine group, the Wyatts came along to win the titles. All the teams have been looking to tear each other apart for months and Nick Aldis announced that a TLC match would take place to settle things.