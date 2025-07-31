WWE SummerSlam is bigger than ever. For the first time, WWE's cornerstone summer blockbuster expands to two nights. The company has recruited some of its biggest stars for the occasion, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes.

Twelve matches are scheduled for the two-night takeover in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Chief among them is a WrestleMania 41 rematch between undisputed WWE champion Cena and Rhodes. The world heavyweight title picture sees Punk challenge "The Ring General" Gunther. There's also a special attraction match pitting music superstar Jelly Roll and Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

With so much action, let's take a look at who the CBS Sports wrestling experts are picking for all the matches on Saturday and Sunday.

2025 WWE SummerSlam Night 1 predictions



World Heavyweight Championship – Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk: This is a match with no wrong answer for a winner. Gunther is a strong world champion and carries that position well. Punk winning would be a good moment for the fans and it's inevitable he's holding a world title again at some point. Looking to the future, it's probably more intriguing to have Punk holding the title when Rollins returns from injury, still as the Money in the Bank contract holder. That's a good enough reason to assume Punk leaves SummerSlam as world heavyweight champion. Pick: CM Punk wins the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

WWE Women's Championship – Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill: Stratton's title win sparked much more enthusiasm than her subsequent reign. Her villainous "Mean Girl" persona delighted fans, but she has struggled to carve out a hero's identity. Stratton is talented in between the ropes, but it's not enough to sustain interest. Cargill's inexperience makes for a risky WWE women's champion, but there's enough upside right now to chance it. She looks like a star, and that's more than Stratton can say right now. Pick: Cargill wins the title -- Shakiel Mahjouri (also Brent Brookhouse)

Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul: There's no real doubt here, is there? Jelly Roll gets the celebrity spot, and the celebrity spot is almost always a celebrity win -- especially if the celebrity is the babyface in the match. Not to be too harsh, but in limited physical interactions on television, Mr. Roll has shown no real athleticism or affinity for wrestling. The match will be practiced enough that this shouldn't matter, though, and Orton will work the vast majority of the match, and Jelly will get the pin. Pick: Randy Orton and Jelly Roll win -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships -- The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss: Bliss and Flair shouldn't lose consecutive title matches weeks apart. The former women's champions failed to dethrone The Judgment Day in a fatal four-way tag match at Evolution. They'll only have one team to contend with this weekend. WWE's women are generally not afforded the same quality of storytelling as the men. Bliss and Flair's alliance of convenience is at least something they can build on. Pick: Bliss and Flair win the titles -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed: Standing across from Uso and, especially, Reigns is a major promotion for their opponents. SummerSlam should provide more insight into how legitimate Rollins' injury is. If WWE is giving up on Uso, he could take the loss. More likely, Reigns and Uso will stay strong to maintain the company's main event star power. Breakker and Reed can't become regular fall guys -- they're supposed to be the company's future -- but they can handle a big loss to two recent world champions. Pick: Reigns and Uso win – Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross: Kross just doesn't feel like a guy you have win in a "get the fans up" spot on a major card. He's a fine midcard talent, but there's the question of "what then?" if he gets the win. Zayn staying strong has far more value moving forward. Pick: Sami Zayn wins – Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

2025 WWE SummerSlam Night 2 predictions

Undisputed WWE Championship – John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Street Fight): My pick may come down a bit to just wanting to be done with this whole Cena title reign. It has been flat -- not to mention hamstrung by The Rock and Travis Scott going MIA after the heel turn -- and there's no reason for it to continue. Rhodes winning can steady the ship a bit and allow things to move forward while Cena can "see the light" and finish up his pre-retirement dates as the babyface he has always been. Pick: Cody Rhodes wins the title – Brookhouse

I share Brent's sentiment completely, but don't think WWE will deviate from whatever year-long plan they have for Cena. The record-setting world champion will lose his title before retiring. He'll also have a crisis of faith about his behavior. But neither will happen without foreshadowing. Cena will find a nefarious way to beat Rhodes again, but SummerSlam could set the foundation for Cena's eventual downfall and redemption. Pick: Cena retains the title -- Mahjouri

Women's World Championship -- Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky: This triple threat match is more about tying loose ends. Naomi somewhat stole the women's world title by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase. The match allows Naomi to sneak another win to put Sky and Ripley in the rearview mirror. Naomi's character evolution has been impressive and she deserves a proper title run, especially if arch-nemesis Cargill wins the WWE women's title. Pick: Naomi retains the title -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Women's Intercontinental Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria (No DQ match): Valkyria has done a fantastic job of establishing herself with the fans and proving she has tremendous in-ring skills. While I'd like to see her regain the women's intercontinental championship, this feels like a Lynch win and an opportunity to separate the two women for the foreseeable future. Also, there's not a ton of value in continued flip-flopping of the belt with the same "you can never challenge again" stipulations in place. Pick: Becky Lynch retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

United States Championship -- Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (Steel Cage match): Booking the rematch so soon might have been a mistake. Fatu's red-hot title run never got started. Sikoa's cold spell ended once he became champion. Neither can afford a loss, but the match stipulation necessitates a winner. Fatu has future main eventer written all over him and can rebound from the loss better than Sikoa. That's enough evidence to side with the champ. Pick: Sikoa retains the title – Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Intercontinental Championship -- Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles: Score one for Dom Mysterio in this one. Styles is a bulletproof veteran who doesn't need an intercontinental championship run but can give Mysterio a nice bump by taking a loss here. Mysterio also has the entire Judgment Day available to help him score a cheap win, retain the title and move forward to something more interesting. Pick: Dominik Mysterio retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

WWE Tag Team Championships – The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumus & Joe Gacy) (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (TLC match): SmackDown's tag team title scene has become a never-ending game of hot potato. Seven teams have held the title in 15 months. The Wyatt Sicks faction has the numbers advantage in an environment like this, so they should be considered the favorites. If WWE wants to continue the carousel of champions, Fraxiom or the Andrade-Fenix duo would be fresh choices. WWE hasn't hinted about their long-term plans for the divisions, but the Wyatt Sicks are high on the list of potential winners here. Pick: The Wyatt Sicks retain the titles – Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)