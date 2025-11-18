Survivor Series: WarGames has a blockbuster main event. The WarGames stipulation returns for the fourth consecutive year with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul in the mix.

Since 2022, WWE has replaced the traditional four vs. four or five vs. five Survivor Series matches with WarGames, a legendary stipulation invented by "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes. This year, world heavyweight champion Punk teams with Rhodes, Reigns and others to take on The Vision and their loose allies.

Survivor Series also features the penultimate stop in John Cena's retirement tour. The new intercontinental champion will grant Dominik Mysterio a rematch before turning his attention to the winner of The Last Time is Now tournament.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Survivor Series and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on ESPN Unlimited starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE Survivor Series matches

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) and Roman Reigns vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed), Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar (WarGames match): Survivor Series' main event must have taken a turn after Seth Rollins suffered an injury at Crown Jewel. The Vision now moves on without him, forming an alliance with Logan Paul in the process. On Nov. 14, McIntyre joined The Vision's team to circumvent a suspension handed to him by SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis. The final spots on each team were claimed by Lesnar, siding with Heyman's group, and Reigns reuniting with his cousins.

Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Alexa Bliss, TBA and TBA vs. Nia Jax, Lash Legend, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kari Sane) and TBA: Multiple rivalries come to a head in this year's women's WarGames match. Ripley and Sky have been feuding with the Kabuki Warriors. WWE women's tag team champions Bliss and Flair have sparked up a fresh rivalry with the new tandem of Jax and Lash. After the match was booked, Flair exited her team, claiming she couldn't trust Ripley. That leaves two spots to fill on Ripley's team, and one for Jax's.

Intercontinental Championship -- John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio: Cena is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, and the first 17-time world champion recognized by WWE, but until recently, he was not a Grand Slam champion. That's because the intercontinental title has surprisingly eluded him for two decades. On Nov. 10, Cena defeated Mysterio in an impromptu match for the intercontinental title. They will have their rematch at Survivor Series.

Women's World Championship -- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella: Bella is going nowhere. Three months after a failed bid for the women's intercontinental title, Bella struck Vaquer from behind. Her villainous turn sets the stage for Vaquer's next title defense at a cornerstone WWE pay-per-view.