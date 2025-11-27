WWE's biggest superstars are calling for reinforcements. Survivor Series takes place in San Diego with two blockbuster WarGames matches. CM Punk, AJ Lee, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Brock Lesnar are among the main event stars taking part.

The WarGames format returns to Survivor Series for the fourth consecutive year. This year, WWE's top stars put their differences aside to form unlikely alliances for the match beyond. The Vision replaced Seth Rollins with Logan Paul, then bolstered their ranks with Drew McIntyre and Lesnar. Punk, Cody Rhodes, and The Usos responded by bringing Reigns into the fold. On the women's side, Lee and Lynch were late additions, bringing the tally of former women's world champions in their match to eight.

Survivor Series also hosts John Cena's final pay-per-view match. Cena, the new Intercontinental champion, finally became a Grand Slam champion by beating Dominik Mysterio for the one title that eluded him for two decades. Former champion Mysterio gets his rematch after a lengthy run with the title.

With so many big matches set for the event, let's take a look at what the CBS Sports pro wrestling experts think will happen when the action goes down in San Diego.

2025 WWE Crown Jewel predictions

CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Usos (Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso) vs. Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and The Vision (Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed & Logan Paul) (WarGames match): I fear WWE leans on its classic playbook: Lesnar comes, Lesnar smashes, Lesnar leaves. The company's booking philosophy suggests that Lesnar will be last to enter the fray. He's the biggest star among The Vision's team, and his matches are typically short. The Vision's success in elevating its members is up for debate, but they definitely benefit from a win more than their opponents do. Punk, Reigns and Rhodes are essentially bulletproof. The Vision and McIntyre, specifically, are overdue for a win. Pick: The Vision wins -- Shakiel Mahjouri (also Brent Brookhouse)

Intercontinental Championship -- John Cena (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio: I see no reason for Cena to win this match. The win over Mysterio was more of a career achievement award, allowing Cena to win the one title he had never held and become a grand slam champion. But Cena doesn't need the belt heading into his final match, and Mysterio holding a win over Cena would be perfect for Mysterio's character. He would be so obnoxious about defeating Cena that it would be a staple talking point in his promos for at least a year. That alone is a good enough reason for Mysterio to get the victory. Sometimes the decision is as simple as what benefits the promotion moving forward. Pick: Mysterio wins -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

AJ Lee, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch, Lash Legend, Nia Jax, and The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (WarGames match): If WWE wants to level out The Vision's victory in the main event, they can give the heroes a win in the women's WarGames match. No one on Lynch's team desperately needs a victory, so it's hard to picture them edging out the fan favorites. Lee's team also has more main event stars, meaning one or two of them can parlay a victory into a world title program on Raw or SmackDown. Pick: Team AJ wins -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Women's World Championship -- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella: Bella's sole purpose here is name recognition. She's a semi-retired, part-time act coming off a rough return against Becky Lynch. By contrast, Vaquer is a talented full-time act with potential to become a major star for the company. Beating a WWE Hall of Famer will be a great feather in Vaquer's cap. Pick: Vaquer wins -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)