WrestleMania week is here. The annual event draws eyes and attention from many of the casual fans as it serves as an end point to many long storylines and sets the table for what's to come in a busy year. WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas does just that with a pair of incredible main events scheduled for the two nights.

On Night 1, a triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk headlines with tensions boiling over between the three men with Paul Heyman caught in the crossfire. Things started going sideways between them at the Royal Rumble and only escalated further at Elimination Chamber. Now, Punk gets to live out a lifelong dream of headlining the biggest show of the year with Heyman, a legitimate friend, in his corner.

But that's not all. This event is always loaded with massive matches that are sure to get the fans inside Allegiant Stadium going wild all night. There's the United States championship match between titleholder LA Knight and challenger Jacob Fatu, who many believe is destined to become a main event player sooner than later. There's also the WWE women's championship match between champion Tiffany Stratton and challenger Charlotte Flair, and things between the two have certainly gotten spicy in the last few weeks. Plus, the bitter rivalry between Jade Cargill and Naomi reaches its crescendo when the two square off.

And Night 2 could be even more drama filled. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes puts his title on the line against John Cena in the main event after Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber and laid out Rhodes with the help of The Rock and Travis Scott. Now, Cena looks to make some history and capture his 17th world championship in the process.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for WrestleMania. WrestleMania 41 streams live on Peacock on April 19 and 20 with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

WWE WrestleMania 41 card: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns and five matches lapsed fans need to know for 2025 Shakiel Mahjouri

Where to watch WrestleMania 41

Date: April 19 & 20 | Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas

April 19 & 20 | Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas Time: 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. ET for pre-show)

7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. ET for pre-show) TV channel/stream: Peacock (subscription required)

2025 WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins: The Royal Rumble planted seeds for a major triple threat match. Punk eliminated Reigns and Rollins. During a ringside brawl, Rollins sidelined Reigns by stomping his head into steel steps. Rollins struck again at the Elimination Chamber, stomping Punk after being eliminated by his rival, allowing Cena to steal the win. The superstars took another step towards a three-way dance on the March 10 episode of Raw. Reigns returned from a six-week absence, attacking Rollins and Punk during their steel cage match. Furthermore, Reigns' manager Paul Heyman owes his former client Punk a favor after Punk joined Reigns' Survivor Series team. Heyman was consoling Punk after the match before Reigns attacked Punk in the ring. The triple threat match was made official on the March 21 episode of SmackDown. This match will headline Night 1.

WWE Women's Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Stratton and Flair are world champions at drastically different stages in their careers. First time WWE women's champion Stratton makes her WrestleMania debut this year. No one has held more women's titles than 14-time world champion Flair. "The Queen" returned from injury to win the women's Royal Rumble and earn a shot at Stratton's belt.

United States Championship -- LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu: Fatu defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match to become No. 1 contender for Knight's U.S. championship.

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi: Cargill is thirsty for revenge. In November, Cargill was written off television after being brutally assaulted backstage. Naomi stepped up in Cargill's absence to help Bianca Belair defend the WWE women's tag team championships. Cargill returned at March's Elimination Chamber and viciously beat down Naomi. It was later revealed that Naomi was the culprit. The rivals will settle matters at WrestleMania.

World Tag Team Championships -- The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods): The New Day get another crack at the world tag team titles. Their recent title match ended in chaos after Ivar hit Woods with a steel chair introduced by the New Day. Post-match, Kingston and Woods laid out the tag team champs with an assault focused on their previously injured necks. Raw general manager Adam Pearce booked the rematch for WrestleMania.

El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio: El Grande Americano is a new luchador -- who is definitely not Chad Gable -- on the Raw roster. Since Americano's emergence, which just happened to coincide with Gable traveling to Mexico to learn the art of lucha libre, he has been hanging out with American Made. Mysterio and the LWO have had long-running issues with Gable and American Made and after a recent LWO loss to Americano and The Creed Brothers, Rey demanded a WrestleMania match with Americano to settle the score.

World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso: Uso surprised everyone by winning the men's Royal Rumble. Few predicted that "Main Event" Jey would overcome a stacked field featuring Cena, CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Uso is the underdog headed into WrestleMania having never beaten Gunther. For Uso, it's a chance to prove himself. For Gunther, it's a makeup for last year's shortcoming against underdog Sami Zayn.

2025 WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Undisputed Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena: The most talked about moment coming out of Elimination Chamber was Cena's shocking heel turn. Cena won the men's Chamber match to secure a chance at a record-breaking 17th world title reign. Cena added serious fuel to the fire by aligning with The Rock to beat Rhodes to a bloody pulp. Rhodes vs. Cena will close out WrestleMania 41 Night 2.

Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley: Belair earned her shot at the women's world championship by winning the women's Elimination Chamber match. Most predicted she'd face Rhea Ripley; however, Sky's upset win on Monday Night Raw shook things up. After Ripley's rematch with Sky ended in a double disqualification with Belair as special guest referee, the announcement was made that the WrestleMania match would now be a triple threat.

Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio: Penta has been red hot since debuting in WWE and recently announced that he was targeting the intercontinental championship. Balor had also set his sights on the title, and though he lost to Breakker in a March championship match, he recently pinned Penta in a tag team match after Breakker accidentally hit Penta with a spear. Meanwhile, Mysterio has been along for most of that action amid Balor's increasing tensions with his Judgment Day teammates.

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre: Tensions between Priest and McIntyre date back to WrestleMania 40. McIntyre defeated Rollins to win the world heavyweight title last year but didn't enjoy his WrestleMania moment for long. Priest successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on McIntyre that night. Priest has continued to be a thorn in McIntyre's side. Priest eliminated McIntyre in the Rumble and Chamber matches. McIntyre got revenge at the Chamber, hitting a Claymore Kick that allowed Paul to pin Priest. SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis made the match official after repeated backstage brawls between the rivals.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship -- Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria: Bayley and Valkyria ran through a tag team gauntlet on the April 11 episode of SmackDown to earn a shot at the Judgment Day.

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul: Styles and Paul have had numerous run-ins recently. Styles rescued comedian Andrew Schulz from Paul on the March 17 episode of Raw. Their match was made official on the March 31 episode of Raw.

Randy Orton vs. TBD: Orton announced an open challenge after Kevin Owens pulled out of their match with an injury. Orton previously teased a match with SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis, who hasn't wrestled in WWE despite 20 years of in-ring experience.