The excitement around WrestleMania 41 is palpable. Everyone is talking about undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena after Cena shockingly joined The Rock in attacking Rhodes.

What appeared to be a dream match between enduring heroes Rhodes and Cena took a sudden turn after Cena turned heel for the first time in two decades. The unforgettable moment generated a lot of buzz ahead of WWE's biggest annual show, taking place this year at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. The two-night spectacle is set for Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.

Three other world title matches are confirmed for WrestleMania. The Night 1 and Night 2 puzzle pieces are still falling into place. Three non-title matches are also confirmed, the most anticipated of which is Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for WrestleMania and glance at the crystal ball of what may come. WrestleMania 41 streams live on Peacock on April 19 and 20 with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE WrestleMania 41 matches

Undisputed Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena: The most talked about moment coming out of Elimination Chamber was Cena's shocking heel turn. Cena won the men's Chamber match to secure a chance at a record-breaking 17th world title reign. Cena added serious fuel to the fire by aligning with The Rock to beat Rhodes to a bloody pulp. Rhodes vs. Cena will close out WrestleMania 41 Night 2.

WWE Women's Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Stratton and Flair are world champions at drastically different stages in their careers. First time WWE women's champion Stratton makes her WrestleMania debut this year. No one has held more women's titles than 14-time world champion Flair. "The Queen" returned from injury to win the women's Royal Rumble and earn a shot at Stratton's belt.



World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso: Uso surprised everyone by winning the men's Royal Rumble. Few predicted that "Main Event" Jey would overcome a stacked field featuring Cena, CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Uso is the underdog headed into WrestleMania having never beaten Gunther. For Uso, it's a chance to prove himself. For Gunther, it's a makeup for last year's shortcoming against underdog Sami Zayn.

Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair: Belair earned her shot at the women's world championship by winning the women's Elimination Chamber match. Most predicted she'd face Rhea Ripley; however, Sky's upset win on Monday Night Raw shook things up. Sky vs. Belair is currently set for WrestleMania, but there's a chance Ripley will join the mix.

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins: The Royal Rumble planted seeds for a major triple threat match. Punk eliminated Reigns and Rollins. During a ringside brawl, Rollins sidelined Reigns by stomping his head into steel steps. Rollins struck again at the Elimination Chamber, stomping Punk after being eliminated by his rival, allowing Cena to steal the win. The superstars took another step towards a three-way dance on the March 10 episode of Raw. Reigns returned from a six-week absence, attacking Rollins and Punk during their steel cage match. Furthermore, Reigns' manager Paul Heyman owes his former client Punk a favor after Punk joined Reigns' Survivor Series team. Heyman was consoling Punk after the match before Reigns attacked Punk in the ring. The triple threat match was made official on the March 21 episode of SmackDown. This match will headline Night 1.

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens: Orton was written off television after former teammate Owens hospitalized him with a package piledriver. Orton returned at the Elimination Chamber after Owens defeated Zayn in a memorable unsanctioned match. A vengeful Orton attempted to end Owen's career with a punt, but WWE staff intervened. On March 21, their one-on-one match was confirmed for WrestleMania.

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul: Styles and Paul have had numerous run-ins recently. Styles rescued comedian Andrew Schulz from Paul on the March 17 episode of Raw. Their match was made official on the March 31 episode of Raw.

2025 WWE WrestleMania 41 predictions

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre: Tensions between Priest and McIntyre date back to WrestleMania 40. McIntyre defeated Rollins to win the world heavyweight championship last year but didn't enjoy his WrestleMania moment for long. Priest successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on McIntyre that night. Priest has continued to be a thorn in McIntyre's side. Priest eliminated McIntyre in the Rumble and Chamber matches. McIntyre enacted revenge at the Chamber, hitting a Claymore Kick that allowed Paul to pin Priest.

Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor: Breakker needs to be featured on the biggest stages and it appears as though WWE has been setting him up with a few potential opponents. Penta has been red hot since debuting in WWE and recently announced that he was targeting the intercontinental championship. Balor had also set his sights on the title, and though he lost to Breakker in a March title match, he recently pinned Penta in a tag team match after Breakker accidentally hit Penta with a spear. That's just enough tangled stories to justify a high-octane triple threat with a chance to steal the show.

Other possible matches: United States Championship -- LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu, Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor, Naomi vs. Jade Cargill