The excitement around WrestleMania 41 is palpable. Everyone is talking about undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena after Cena shockingly joined The Rock in attacking Rhodes.

What appeared to be a dream match between enduring heroes Rhodes and Cena took a sudden turn after Cena turned heel for the first time in two decades. The unforgettable moment generated a lot of buzz ahead of WWE's biggest annual show, taking place this year at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. The two-night spectacle is set for Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20.

Three other world title matches are confirmed for WrestleMania. However, it's unclear which night each match will take place. While not confirmed, WWE are laying breadcrumbs for what WrestleMania has in store for CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and others.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for WrestleMania and glance at the crystal ball of what may come. WrestleMania 41 streams live on Peacock on April 19 and 20 with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

2025 WWE WrestleMania 41 matches

Undisputed Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena: The most talked about moment coming out of Elimination Chamber was Cena's shocking heel turn. Cena won the men's Chamber match to secure a chance at a record-breaking 17th world title reign. Cena added serious fuel to the fire by aligning with The Rock to beat Rhodes to a bloody pulp. By all likelihood, Rhodes vs. Cena will close out WrestleMania 41 weekend.

WWE Women's Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Stratton and Flair are world champions at drastically different stages in their careers. First time WWE women's champion Stratton makes her WrestleMania debut this year. No one has held more women's titles than 14-time world champion Flair. "The Queen" returned from injury to win the women's Royal Rumble and earn a shot at Stratton's belt.



World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso: Uso surprised everyone by winning the men's Royal Rumble. Few predicted that "Main Event" Jey would overcome a stacked field featuring Cena, CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Uso is the underdog headed into WrestleMania having never beaten Gunther. For Uso, it's a chance to prove himself. For Gunther, it's a makeup for last year's shortcoming against underdog Sami Zayn.

Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair: Belair earned her shot at the women's world championship by winning the women's Elimination Chamber match. Most predicted she'd face Rhea Ripley; however, Sky's upset win on Monday Night Raw shook things up. Sky vs. Belair is currently set for WrestleMania, but there's a good chance Ripley will join the mix.

2025 WWE WrestleMania 41 predictions

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins: The Royal Rumble planted seeds for a major triple threat match. Punk eliminated Reigns and Rollins. During a ringside brawl, Rollins stomped Reigns' head into steel steps. Rollins struck again at the Elimination Chamber, stomping Punk after being eliminated by his rival, allowing Cena to steal the win. Reigns has been absent since the Rumble but you can imagine he'll seek vengeance upon his return. Furthermore, Reigns' manager Paul Heyman owes his former client Punk a favor after Punk joined Reigns' Survivor Series team.

Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens: Orton was written off television after former teammate Owens hospitalized him with a package piledriver. Orton returned at the Elimination Chamber after Owens defeated Zayn in a memorable unsanctioned match. A vengeful Orton attempted to end Owen's career with a punt but WWE staff intervened.

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre: Tensions between Priest and McIntyre date back to WrestleMania 40. McIntyre defeated Rollins to win the world heavyweight championship last year but didn't enjoy his WrestleMania moment for long. Priest successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on McIntyre that night. Priest has continued to be a thorn in McIntyre's side. Priest eliminated McIntyre in the Rumble and Chamber matches. McIntyre enacted revenge at the Chamber, hitting a Claymore Kick that allowed Paul to pin Priest.

Other possible matches: Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu, Naomi vs. Jade Cargill, Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan