The greatest spectacle of them all is ready to reach an epic conclusion. WWE WrestleMania 41 is halfway through after an action-packed Night 1 that saw Jey Uso crowned as world heavyweight champion against Gunther and Seth Rollins stand tall over Roman Reigns and CM Punk with the help of his new ally Paul Heyman.

And Night 2 could be even more drama filled. Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes puts his title on the line against John Cena in the main event after Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber and laid out Rhodes with the help of The Rock and Travis Scott. Now, Cena looks to make some history and capture his 17th world championship in the process.

Elsewhere on Sunday, three more title matches are scheduled. Intercontinental champion Bron Breakker will have to fend off three men when he competes in a fatal four way against Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and Penta. The women's world title is also on the line in a triple threat match when champion Iyo Sky takes on Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. Plus, the women's tag team titles will be on the line when Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez take on Lyra Valkyria and a mystery opponent after Bayley was found injured from an attack in the back prior to Saturday's action.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for WrestleMania. WrestleMania 41 streams live on Peacock on April 19 and 20 with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Where to watch WrestleMania 41

Date: April 20 | Location: Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas

April 20 | Allegiant Stadium -- Las Vegas Time: 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. ET for pre-show)

7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. ET for pre-show) TV channel/stream: Peacock (subscription required)

2025 WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Undisputed Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena: The most talked about moment coming out of Elimination Chamber was Cena's shocking heel turn. Cena won the men's Chamber match to secure a chance at a record-breaking 17th world title reign. Cena added serious fuel to the fire by aligning with The Rock to beat Rhodes to a bloody pulp. Rhodes vs. Cena will close out WrestleMania 41 Night 2.

Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley: Belair earned her shot at the women's world championship by winning the women's Elimination Chamber match. Most predicted she'd face Rhea Ripley; however, Sky's upset win on Monday Night Raw shook things up. After Ripley's rematch with Sky ended in a double disqualification with Belair as special guest referee, the announcement was made that the WrestleMania match would now be a triple threat.

Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio: Penta has been red hot since debuting in WWE and recently announced that he was targeting the intercontinental championship. Balor had also set his sights on the title, and though he lost to Breakker in a March championship match, he recently pinned Penta in a tag team match after Breakker accidentally hit Penta with a spear. Meanwhile, Mysterio has been along for most of that action amid Balor's increasing tensions with his Judgment Day teammates.

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre: Tensions between Priest and McIntyre date back to WrestleMania 40. McIntyre defeated Rollins to win the world heavyweight title last year but didn't enjoy his WrestleMania moment for long. Priest successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on McIntyre that night. Priest has continued to be a thorn in McIntyre's side. Priest eliminated McIntyre in the Rumble and Chamber matches. McIntyre got revenge at the Chamber, hitting a Claymore Kick that allowed Paul to pin Priest. SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis made the match official after repeated backstage brawls between the rivals.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship -- Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria: Bayley and Valkyria ran through a tag team gauntlet on the April 11 episode of SmackDown to earn a shot at the Judgment Day.

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul: Styles and Paul have had numerous run-ins recently. Styles rescued comedian Andrew Schulz from Paul on the March 17 episode of Raw. Their match was made official on the March 31 episode of Raw.

Randy Orton vs. TBD: Orton announced an open challenge after Kevin Owens pulled out of their match with an injury. Orton previously teased a match with SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis, who hasn't wrestled in WWE despite 20 years of in-ring experience.