The WrestleMania 41 card is coming together as WWE prepares to bring the event to Las Vegas on April 19 and 20. But just because we know the majority of the biggest matches that will go down at the event doesn't mean the two-night event is complete.

Night One has a main event locked in with Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk, while Night Two will feature the headline-grabbing match between undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and John Cena.

Here's a look at the confirmed matches for WrestleMania 41:

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

-- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk

World Heavyweight Championship -- Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

-- Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso Women's World Championship -- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair

-- Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair WWE Women's Championship -- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

-- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Knowing there will be more matches added across both nights, the CBS Sports experts sat down to predict two matches to be added from Raw (Brent Brookhouse) and SmackDown (Shakiel Mahjouri).

Raw

Intercontinental Championship -- Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor: Breakker needs to be featured on the biggest stages and it appears as though WWE has been setting him up with a few potential opponents. Penta has been red hot since debuting in WWE and recently announced that he was targeting the intercontinental championship. Balor had also set his sights on the title, and though he lost to Breakker in a March title match, he recently pinned Penta in a tag team match after Breakker accidentally hit Penta with a spear. That's just enough tangled stories to justify a high-octane triple threat with a chance to steal the show.

World Tag Team Championship -- War Raiders (c) vs. New Day: New Day's heel turn, tossing Big E to the curb, was a great moment that breathed new life into an act that had grown very stale over the past few years. Unfortunately, the momentum kind of stalled out for New Day after that. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have recently began calling for a shot at the tag titles, currently held by War Raiders in what has been a fairly forgettable run. Hopefully, pairing these two teams would give them both a spark and lead to a good match. Tag team wrestling is arguably the best form of wrestling and WWE has too much talent for this division to be stuck in such a rut.

SmackDown

United States Championship -- LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu: Fatu is determined to bring gold to the family, whether or not he has The Bloodline's support. Multiple superstars have had their eyes on the U.S. title ever since Knight reclaimed it from Shinsuke Nakamura, Fatu chief among them. Solo Sikoa's interference cost Fatu the title once but he's poised for another chance. Braun Strowman could be added to the mix to make it a triple threat, and Jimmy Uso was also on the hunt before taking a detour to get involved in Raw's world heavyweight title feud.

Naomi vs. Jade Cargill: Cargill made an emphatic return at the Elimination Chamber, brutalizing Naomi for injuring her months earlier, but she's still on the warpath. Cargill won't be satisfied until she gets her hands on Naomi again. Naomi has undergone a radical character shift in response, moving away from her bubbly "glow" personality. WrestleMania seems like an appropriate place to resolve this midcard feud.