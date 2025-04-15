WWE WrestleMania is a time to pull out all the stops. Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium hosts approximately 50,000 WWE fans on Saturday and Sunday for WWE's tentpole event. Expectations are high for the two-day spectacle, from the match card to potential returns and debuts.

WrestleMania's scale and pageantry are the perfect fit for a big surprise. Cody Rhodes returned in 2022, defeating Seth Rollins to start a legendary campaign that culminated in becoming the promotion's top star. The Hardy Boyz returned in 2017 to win the Raw tag team titles, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin wrestled his first match in 19 years at WrestleMania 38.

With WrestleMania 41 taking place later this week, fans wonder what big surprises are in store this year. Let's kick off WrestleMania week by examining four major surprises WWE could pull off this weekend.

2025 WWE WrestleMania 41: John Cena's chance for history, The Rock's involvement among top storylines to watch Brent Brookhouse

Becky Lynch

WWE needs "The Man." The creative direction of WWE's women's division has trailed behind the men for a while. It's a mixed bag right now. Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley created intrigue around the outcome of the women's world title match, but Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair are struggling on SmackDown. Jade Cargill and Naomi's good work is overshadowed, while the women's tag and secondary titles are afterthoughts. Lynch could give the division a boost. Lynch's evolution into "The Man" made her arguably WWE's biggest star in 2018 and 2019. Lynch signed a new WWE contract, according to a January report from professional wrestling journalist Sean Ross Sapp, meaning a WrestleMania return is on the table after 11 months off.

Bad Bunny

WWE and Hollywood's relationship is in a healthy place. Ten-time Grammy nominee Travis Scott abetted The Rock and John Cena's assault of Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber. Scott stood tall over Rhodes' bodies during one of the most memorable heel turns in pro wrestling. The rapper is expected to appear at WrestleMania, so why not double up on the pageantry? Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny's fandom and in-ring efforts won over many fans. He'd be a memorable foil to aid Rhodes against Cena, Rock and Scott at WWE's biggest show. Bunny isn't touring right now, leaving room for a potential Mania spot.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Speaking of the cavalry, one WWE legend would get an enormous reaction standing up to The Rock. "Stone Cold" and The Rock were chief rivals at the height of WWE's Attitude Era. They were WWE's two biggest stars in the late '90s and early 2000s, wrestling each other at three WrestleManias. Last year, Cena and The Undertaker thwarted The Rock's attempts to screw Rhodes. Rhodes will probably need help with the deck stacked against him. Austin will be in Las Vegas accepting WWE Hall of Fame honors for his WrestleMania 13 match with Bret Hart. It's only a short walk over to Allegiant Stadium.

Nick Aldis

The SmackDown general manager has been great in his role, but he's capable of much more. Aldis was a decorated champion before signing with WWE in a non-wrestling capacity. He's a former TNA and NWA world heavyweight champion. Randy Orton was scheduled to wrestle Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41, but Owens pulled out with a neck injury. Orton channeled his frustration with an RKO on Aldis. The following week, Orton demanded a WrestleMania opponent, even if it were Aldis. This furthers speculation that Aldis could make his in-ring debut at WrestleMania.

Honorable mentions: The Undertaker, Aleister Black, Rusev