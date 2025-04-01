WrestleMania 40 Cody Rhodes wwe pro wrestling news today march 28 2025
WrestleMania is the flagpole event in professional wrestling. Whatever city hosts WWE's annual spectacle turns into a bit of a spectacle flooded with pro wrestlers and fans. With so much going on, you'll want help navigating Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 week.

WWE has numerous shows booked in Las Vegas from the Friday before WrestleMania to the following Tuesday. Fans on the ground can catch flagship television shows Raw, SmackDown and NXT, plus the NXT Stand & Deliver pay-per-view. The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, headlined by the induction of WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque (Triple H), also takes place during the week.

Take a look below at all the WWE programming set for Las Vegas, and scroll further for official WWE fan events, after parties, and additional attractions worth seeing.

WrestleMania 41 TV and PPV schedule

DateShowLocation
Start time (ET)Where to watch

April 18

WWE SmackDown

T-Mobile Arena

8 p.m.

USA Network

April 19

WWE Hall of Fame

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

1 a.m.

Peacock

April 19

NXT Stand & Deliver

T-Mobile Arena

1 p.m.

Peacock

April 19

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1

Allegiant Stadium

7 p.m.

Peacock

April 20

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2

Allegiant Stadium

7 p.m.

Peacock

April 21
WWE Raw
T-Mobile Arena
8 p.m.
Netflix
April 22
WWE NXT
Fontainebleau Las Vegas
8 p.m.
The CW

There's plenty to do beyond the mat as well. WWE will host numerous official non-wrestling events throughout the week. WWE World promises an unrivaled interactive WWE experience and meet-and-greets with top superstars. Cody Rhodes, Trish Stratus, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin are among the superstars announced for WWE World. "Iron" Mike Tyson will also make an appearance.

WWE will also meld the spirits of pro wrestling and Sin City with a series of official "After Dark" parties. Metro Boomin, Machine Gun Kelly, Valentino Khan and Flo Rida will perform on various nights with WWE superstars appearing. Fontainebleau's BleauLive Theater will host Undertaker's one-man show and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's "Roast of WrestleMania."

Official WrestleMania 41 non-wrestling events

DateEventLocationFeatured talentStart Time (ET)
April 17-21
WWE World at WrestleMania 41
Las Vegas Convention Center
Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Mike Tyson and more
Various times

April 17

WrestleMania 41 Welcome Dinner Party

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio
11 p.m.

April 17

WaleMania X

Brooklyn Bowl

Jeff Hardy
10 p.m.

April 18

WrestleMania After Dark Series: Valentino Khan

LIV Nightclub

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio 1:30 a.m.
April 18Living ColourFremont Street ExperienceTBATBA

April 19

WrestleMania After Dark: Metro Boomin

LIV Nightclub

Bron Breakker, Liv Morgan
1:30 a.m.
April 20UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW
BleauLive Theater
The Undertaker1 a.m.

April 20

WrestleMania After Dark: Machine Gun Kelly

LIV Nightclub

Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso
1:30 a.m.
April 21
Roast of WrestleMania with Tony HinchcliffeBleauLive TheaterSami Zayn, The Miz, Braun Strowman, Paul Heyman1 a.m.
April 21
WrestleMania After Dark: Gronk Beach ft. Rob Gronkowski, Flo Rida and Valentino KhanLIV BeachDamian Priest, Tiffany Stratton1:30 a.m.

WWE is the marquee attraction, but it isn't the only show in town. Countless independent promotions will put on shows throughout the week, some featuring active WWE superstars. Karrion Kross, Natalya and Pete Dunne will compete in GCW: Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 13. TNA Wrestling, a promotion partnered with WWE, also airs a pay-per-view live from Las Vegas.

Fans looking to see even more wrestlers should check out WrestleCon. The well-established convention welcomes legends and non-WWE contracted talent like Sting, Ronda Rousey, Kurt Angle and AEW women's world champion Toni Storm. Tyson will also attend WrestleCon this year.

Notable non-WWE shows

DateEventLocationStart Time (ET)

April 16

Game Changer Wrestling: WWE ID Championship Tournament

Palms Resort

7 p.m.
April 17-20WrestleCon Las VegasWestgate Las Vegas Resort & CasinoVarious times
April 17TNA Wrestling: UnbreakableCox Pavilion9 p.m.
April 18Game Changer Wrestling: Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 13Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort11 p.m.