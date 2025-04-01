WrestleMania is the flagpole event in professional wrestling. Whatever city hosts WWE's annual spectacle turns into a bit of a spectacle flooded with pro wrestlers and fans. With so much going on, you'll want help navigating Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 week.

WWE has numerous shows booked in Las Vegas from the Friday before WrestleMania to the following Tuesday. Fans on the ground can catch flagship television shows Raw, SmackDown and NXT, plus the NXT Stand & Deliver pay-per-view. The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, headlined by the induction of WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque (Triple H), also takes place during the week.

Take a look below at all the WWE programming set for Las Vegas, and scroll further for official WWE fan events, after parties, and additional attractions worth seeing.

WrestleMania 41 TV and PPV schedule

Date Show Location

Start time (ET) Where to watch April 18 WWE SmackDown T-Mobile Arena

8 p.m. USA Network April 19 WWE Hall of Fame Fontainebleau Las Vegas

1 a.m. Peacock April 19 NXT Stand & Deliver T-Mobile Arena

1 p.m. Peacock April 19 WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Allegiant Stadium

7 p.m. Peacock April 20 WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Allegiant Stadium

7 p.m. Peacock April 21

WWE Raw

T-Mobile Arena

8 p.m.

Netflix April 22

WWE NXT

Fontainebleau Las Vegas

8 p.m.

The CW

There's plenty to do beyond the mat as well. WWE will host numerous official non-wrestling events throughout the week. WWE World promises an unrivaled interactive WWE experience and meet-and-greets with top superstars. Cody Rhodes, Trish Stratus, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin are among the superstars announced for WWE World. "Iron" Mike Tyson will also make an appearance.

WWE will also meld the spirits of pro wrestling and Sin City with a series of official "After Dark" parties. Metro Boomin, Machine Gun Kelly, Valentino Khan and Flo Rida will perform on various nights with WWE superstars appearing. Fontainebleau's BleauLive Theater will host Undertaker's one-man show and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's "Roast of WrestleMania."

Official WrestleMania 41 non-wrestling events

Date Event Location Featured talent Start Time (ET) April 17-21

WWE World at WrestleMania 41

Las Vegas Convention Center

Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Mike Tyson and more

Various times

April 17 WrestleMania 41 Welcome Dinner Party Fontainebleau Las Vegas Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio

11 p.m.

April 17 WaleMania X Brooklyn Bowl Jeff Hardy

10 p.m.

April 18 WrestleMania After Dark Series: Valentino Khan LIV Nightclub Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio 1:30 a.m. April 18 Living Colour Fremont Street Experience TBA TBA April 19 WrestleMania After Dark: Metro Boomin LIV Nightclub Bron Breakker, Liv Morgan

1:30 a.m. April 20 UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW

BleauLive Theater

The Undertaker 1 a.m. April 20 WrestleMania After Dark: Machine Gun Kelly LIV Nightclub Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso

1:30 a.m. April 21

Roast of WrestleMania with Tony Hinchcliffe BleauLive Theater Sami Zayn, The Miz, Braun Strowman, Paul Heyman 1 a.m. April 21

WrestleMania After Dark: Gronk Beach ft. Rob Gronkowski, Flo Rida and Valentino Khan LIV Beach Damian Priest, Tiffany Stratton 1:30 a.m.



WWE is the marquee attraction, but it isn't the only show in town. Countless independent promotions will put on shows throughout the week, some featuring active WWE superstars. Karrion Kross, Natalya and Pete Dunne will compete in GCW: Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 13. TNA Wrestling, a promotion partnered with WWE, also airs a pay-per-view live from Las Vegas.

Fans looking to see even more wrestlers should check out WrestleCon. The well-established convention welcomes legends and non-WWE contracted talent like Sting, Ronda Rousey, Kurt Angle and AEW women's world champion Toni Storm. Tyson will also attend WrestleCon this year.

Notable non-WWE shows