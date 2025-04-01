WrestleMania is the flagpole event in professional wrestling. Whatever city hosts WWE's annual spectacle turns into a bit of a spectacle flooded with pro wrestlers and fans. With so much going on, you'll want help navigating Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 week.
WWE has numerous shows booked in Las Vegas from the Friday before WrestleMania to the following Tuesday. Fans on the ground can catch flagship television shows Raw, SmackDown and NXT, plus the NXT Stand & Deliver pay-per-view. The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, headlined by the induction of WWE chief content officer Paul Levesque (Triple H), also takes place during the week.
Take a look below at all the WWE programming set for Las Vegas, and scroll further for official WWE fan events, after parties, and additional attractions worth seeing.
WrestleMania 41 TV and PPV schedule
|Date
|Show
|Location
|Start time (ET)
|Where to watch
April 18
WWE SmackDown
|T-Mobile Arena
8 p.m.
USA Network
April 19
WWE Hall of Fame
|Fontainebleau Las Vegas
1 a.m.
Peacock
April 19
NXT Stand & Deliver
|T-Mobile Arena
1 p.m.
Peacock
April 19
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1
|Allegiant Stadium
7 p.m.
Peacock
April 20
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2
|Allegiant Stadium
7 p.m.
Peacock
|April 21
|WWE Raw
|T-Mobile Arena
|8 p.m.
|Netflix
|April 22
|WWE NXT
|Fontainebleau Las Vegas
|8 p.m.
|The CW
There's plenty to do beyond the mat as well. WWE will host numerous official non-wrestling events throughout the week. WWE World promises an unrivaled interactive WWE experience and meet-and-greets with top superstars. Cody Rhodes, Trish Stratus, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin are among the superstars announced for WWE World. "Iron" Mike Tyson will also make an appearance.
WWE will also meld the spirits of pro wrestling and Sin City with a series of official "After Dark" parties. Metro Boomin, Machine Gun Kelly, Valentino Khan and Flo Rida will perform on various nights with WWE superstars appearing. Fontainebleau's BleauLive Theater will host Undertaker's one-man show and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's "Roast of WrestleMania."
Official WrestleMania 41 non-wrestling events
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Featured talent
|Start Time (ET)
|April 17-21
|WWE World at WrestleMania 41
|Las Vegas Convention Center
|Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Mike Tyson and more
|Various times
April 17
WrestleMania 41 Welcome Dinner Party
Fontainebleau Las Vegas
|Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio
|11 p.m.
April 17
WaleMania X
Brooklyn Bowl
|Jeff Hardy
|10 p.m.
April 18
WrestleMania After Dark Series: Valentino Khan
LIV Nightclub
|Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Rey Mysterio
|1:30 a.m.
|April 18
|Living Colour
|Fremont Street Experience
|TBA
|TBA
April 19
WrestleMania After Dark: Metro Boomin
LIV Nightclub
|Bron Breakker, Liv Morgan
|1:30 a.m.
|April 20
|UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW
|BleauLive Theater
|The Undertaker
|1 a.m.
April 20
WrestleMania After Dark: Machine Gun Kelly
LIV Nightclub
|Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso
|1:30 a.m.
|April 21
|Roast of WrestleMania with Tony Hinchcliffe
|BleauLive Theater
|Sami Zayn, The Miz, Braun Strowman, Paul Heyman
|1 a.m.
|April 21
|WrestleMania After Dark: Gronk Beach ft. Rob Gronkowski, Flo Rida and Valentino Khan
|LIV Beach
|Damian Priest, Tiffany Stratton
|1:30 a.m.
WWE is the marquee attraction, but it isn't the only show in town. Countless independent promotions will put on shows throughout the week, some featuring active WWE superstars. Karrion Kross, Natalya and Pete Dunne will compete in GCW: Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 13. TNA Wrestling, a promotion partnered with WWE, also airs a pay-per-view live from Las Vegas.
Fans looking to see even more wrestlers should check out WrestleCon. The well-established convention welcomes legends and non-WWE contracted talent like Sting, Ronda Rousey, Kurt Angle and AEW women's world champion Toni Storm. Tyson will also attend WrestleCon this year.
Notable non-WWE shows
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Start Time (ET)
April 16
Game Changer Wrestling: WWE ID Championship Tournament
Palms Resort
|7 p.m.
|April 17-20
|WrestleCon Las Vegas
|Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
|Various times
|April 17
|TNA Wrestling: Unbreakable
|Cox Pavilion
|9 p.m.
|April 18
|Game Changer Wrestling: Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 13
|Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort
|11 p.m.