There is no rest for the weary. Moments after successfully defending the world heavyweight championship against Penta in Mexico City, Roman Reigns suffered LA Knight's wrath. Now, Reigns and Knight meet at Money in the Bank.

For years, WWE fans have clamored for Knight to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. He won't get that opportunity because he's challenging for Monday Night Raw's top prize. Knight's issues with The Bloodline have persisted for months. In New Orleans, he gets another chance to strike Reigns and collect his first WWE world title.

The two other matches confirmed for Money in the Bank are the titular ladder matches. The men's and women's matches have each seen three superstars qualify: Bron Breakker, Je'Von Evans and Penta, and Sol Ruca, Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez.

Take a look below at the confirmed matches for Money in the Bank and take a glance at the crystal ball of what may come. The event streams live on ESPN Unlimited on Oct. 10, with the main card starting at 6 p.m. ET.

2026 WWE Money in the Bank matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight: After a memorable match between Reigns and Penta in Mexico City, Knight sprung an attack on the world heavyweight champion. It was a stern reminder that the title defense with Penta was a brief detour, and that Knight had unfinished business with the champ. Once Raw concluded, WWE confirmed Reigns vs. Knight for Money in the Bank.

Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Bron Breakker vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Penta vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA: Triple threat qualifying matches determine this year's Money in the Bank competitors. Breakker beat Rey Mysterio and Ethan Page to qualify. Evans punched his ticket by overcoming Big Cass and Austin Theory. Penta, who replaced Solo Sikoa, beat Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee to qualify.

Money in the Bank Ladder Match -- Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice vs. Roxanne Perez vs. TBA vs. TBA vs. TBA: Ruca and Vice were the first two participants confirmed for the women's ladder match. Ruca beat former women's intercontinental champions Lyra Valkyria and Maxxine Dupri. Vice followed that up by edging out NXT women's champion Kelani Jordan and WWE women's intercontinental champion Raquel Rodriguez. Then Perez beat Iyo Sky and La Catalina to qualify.

2026 WWE Money in the Bank predictions

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. CM Punk vs. Kevin Owens: The undisputed WWE championship is a slippery prize. The title has switched hands three times since June. Zayn begins his second world title reign with ambitions to remain champion longer than the nine days his first run lasted. SmackDown's main event title scene is very dynamic right now. You have former champion Punk and Owens, the latter of whom inadvertently cost Punk the title. There's also Finn Balor, Gunther, and more recently, a revived Johnny Gargano. Balor and Gunther's issues will probably take precedence over the title. Zayn promised Gargano a title shot for helping him win the title. That will likely be Zayn's first title defense. If Zayn weasels out of it, Gargano could be added to this match prediction.

WWE Women's World Championship -- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan: There's a three-superstar rivalry brewing on Raw. It involves Becky Lynch and the two women predicted to wrestle for the title at Money in the Bank. Between the proposed undisputed WWE title match and two ladder matches, I don't think WWE will book another multi-person match. Expect Vaquer and Morgan to conclude their rivalry before Lynch faces the winner.