AJ Styles' professional wrestling future is now shrouded in uncertainty. On Saturday, Gunther beat Styles at the 2026 Royal Rumble. The match stipulated that Styles would retire from WWE should he lose. The aftermath raised questions about what exactly that means.

Last year, Styles announced that he'd retire from professional wrestling in 2026. His oath was tested earlier than anyone expected in the stakes of their Rumble match. On Saturday, the superstars told a story about a defiant, world-class veteran trying to overcome an elite talent in their physical prime. Styles put forth a willful effort before ultimately succumbing to Gunther's sleeper hold.

Styles received a standing ovation after the loss. Post-match, Styles teased placing his iconic gloves in the ring -- a symbolic retirement gesture -- but refused to after objections from the fans. Styles placed the gloves back on his hands, raising his arms triumphantly. Styles soaked in the adoration before walking away reluctantly, fighting back tears.

Styles' half-commitment raised questions about what a WWE retirement means. He could depart for TNA, a WWE-partnered promotion for which Styles was once a cornerstone. If his WWE contract lapsed, he could potentially jump to another promotion like AEW. His alleged retirement could also be part of a more elaborate WWE storyline.

Whatever the case, Saturday's outcome furthered Gunther's reputation as a modern-day legend killer. In six months, he's won retirement matches against Goldberg, John Cena, and Styles.