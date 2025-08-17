When WWE announced in April that it was in the process of purchasing historic lucha libre promotion AAA, it was expected that a crossover of professional wrestlers between the promotions could create some unique moments in the future. Just four months later, during AAA Triplemania XXXIII -- the promotion's signature WrestleMania-like show each year -- it's possible that a bit of wrestling history was made.

During the show's opener, a Royal Rumble-adjacent Copa Bardahl match, one of the smallest wrestlers of all-time came face-to-face with one of the largest as 3-foot-3 Microman stood off against 7-foot-3 Omos.

Omos, known as "The Nigerian Giant," has been long absent from the ring despite being healthy, leading many WWE fans to wonder when he would return to the squared circle and in what capacity he would do so. He had not wrestled since an excursion in Japan with Pro Wrestling NOAH this January, and he had not competed in a match for a WWE-owned brand in 16 months.

Saturday night, Omos made his return in dominant fashion by winning Copa Bardahl, but it was his showdown with Microman in the middle of the match that truly brought the crowd to its feet.

While wrestling history is difficult to parse given the number of promotions and nations in which matches occur, it appears that the greatest prior height diferential between two competitors in a match came back in 2008 at WWE WrestleMania XXIV when 7-foot-1 The Great Khali took on 3-foot-5 Hornswoggle. That's a size height difference of 3 feet, 8 inches (44 inches), whereas the Omos-Microman showdown has them billed 4 feet (48 inches) apart.

Other WWE superstars including Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro and Otis (returning from more than three months away due to injury) competed in the match, while the likes of Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, Natalya, Judgment Day and Los Garza were booked to compete at Triplemania.