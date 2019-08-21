AEW All Out card, date, matches, location, PPV price, start time, predictions, rumors

All Elite Wrestling has set out to turn the pro wrestling world in its proverbial head, and that mission will continue with the promotion's second big pay-per-view offering since its inception. On Saturday, Aug. 31, AEW All Out will take place inside the Sears Centre in Chicago -- the same venue which played host to the wildly successful All In independent show last September that set the wheels in motion for AEW to be brought into existence. AEW has been making waves on the scene since its birth back in January, and this will be yet another huge step towards becoming a legitimate player in the game.

The company will determine its first champion in what is expected to be the main event, but the match card is already shaping up to be epic, the perfect way for AEW to make a statement about one month before it begins weekly television with TNT. So what will go down at AEW All Out? Let's take a look. The event is expected to begin at 8 p.m. ET and stream live on the BR Live platform. Pay-per-view pricing has not been announced at this time.

Big fan of pro wrestling? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in pro wrestling each week.

AEW All Out match card

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Adam "Hangman" Page

Chris Jericho vs. Adam "Hangman" Page Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

AAA Tag Team Championship: Lucha Brothers (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Ladder Match)

Lucha Brothers (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Ladder Match) Cody vs. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard)

Best Friends vs. Dark Order (Winner gets a bye in tag team championship tournament)

Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

Women's Casino Battle Royale (Winner receives shot at inaugural women's title)

AEW All Out predictions

The following matches have not yet been announced for the show but are projected based on storylines.

Awesome Kong vs. Aja Kong: Also teased at Fight for the Fallen, these two squared off face-to-face in the ring. The crowd gave them a loud pop, so AEW should try to capitalize on this as soon as possible.

CM Punk? Due to this event being in Chicago, Punk making a recent masked one-off run-in at a wrestling event and fans' constant desire to see Punk back in action, him appearing at All Out and/or joining AEW is a constant topic of conversation. AEW certainly pulled out Moxley's debut as a major shocker that ended Double or Nothing, but will they do it again with Punk? He says no -- wrestling is in his past -- but then again, you never know.