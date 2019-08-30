AEW All Out card, date, matches, wrestling PPV cost, start time, predictions, location, rumors

All Elite Wrestling has come through on its promise of virtually taking the pro wrestling world by storm, and this coming weekend, AEW will attempt to make one final wave before the promotion heads to national television in October. AEW All Out goes down this Saturday at the Sears Centre in Chicago, the same venue which hosted last year's All In independent show that helped breathe life into the newest promotion on the pro wrestling scene.

The company will determine its first champion in what is expected to be the main event, but the match card as a whole has shaped up to be epic -- the perfect way for AEW to make a statement about one month before it begins weekly television with TNT. So what will go down at AEW All Out? Let's take a look. The event is expected to begin at 8 p.m. ET and stream live on the BR Live platform as well as traditional PPV (check local listings) for the price of $49.99. "The Buy-In" pre-show will get the festivities kicked off one hour prior at 7 p.m.

AEW All Out match card

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Adam "Hangman" Page

Chris Jericho vs. Adam "Hangman" Page Kenny Omega vs. PAC

AAA Tag Team Championship: Lucha Brothers (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Ladder Match)

Lucha Brothers (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Ladder Match) Cody vs. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard)

Best Friends vs. Dark Order (Winner gets a bye in tag team championship tournament)

Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt vs. SCU

Women's Casino Battle Royale (Winner receives shot at inaugural women's title) Confirmed entrants: Britt Baker, Jazz, Sadie Gibbs, Teal Piper, Big Swole, Aerial Monroe, Brandi Rhodes, Nyla Rose, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Ivelisse, Awesome Kong (The Buy-In pre-show)

Private Party vs. Angelico & Jack Evans (The Buy-In pre-show)

AEW All Out predictions

CM Punk? Due to this event being in Chicago, Punk making a recent masked one-off run-in at a wrestling event and fans' constant desire to see Punk back in action, him appearing at All Out and/or joining AEW is a constant topic of conversation. AEW certainly pulled out Moxley's debut as a major shocker that ended Double or Nothing, but will they do it again with Punk? He says no -- wrestling is in his past -- but then again, you never know.