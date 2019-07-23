AEW All Out card, matches, date, location, start time, PPV price, rumors, predictions

The fourth event for All Elite Wrestling in its short history and second major pay-per-view will take place at the site of the event that helped launch the company off the ground. One year after Cody and The Young Bucks produced All In, AEW All Out will go down at the Sears Center in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 31.

The company will determine its first champion in what is expected to be the main event, but the match card is already shaping up to be epic, the perfect way for AEW to make a statement about one month before it begins weekly television with TNT. So what will go down at AEW All Out? Let's take a look. The event is expected to begin at 8 p.m. ET and stream live on the BR Live platform. Pay-per-view pricing has not been announced at this time.

AEW All Out match card

AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Adam "Hangman" Page

Chris Jericho vs. Adam "Hangman" Page Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley

AAA Tag Team Championship: Lucha Brothers (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Ladder Match)

Lucha Brothers (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Ladder Match) Best Friends vs. Dark Order (Winner gets a bye in tag team championship tournament)

Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin

AEW All Out predictions

The following matches have not yet been announced for the show but are projected based on storylines.

Cody vs. Sean Spears: With Spears smacking Cody over the head with a gimmicked chair and opening a gash in the back of his head at Fyter Fest, it was clear this match would be going down at All Out. The genesis of the feud is Cody referring to Spears as a "good hand" that AEW acquired after Spears requested and was granted his release from WWE.

Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley: This rivalry kicked into gear at Fight for the Fallen as the women had to be pulled apart following a tag team match. It would be no surprise if this match was held, potentially as a play-in match for an eventual AEW women's title.

Awesome Kong vs. Aja Kong: Also teased at Fight for the Fallen, these two squared off face-to-face in the ring. The crowd gave them a loud pop, so AEW should try to capitalize on this as soon as possible.

CM Punk? Due to this event being in Chicago, Punk making a recent masked one-off run-in at a wrestling event and fans' constant desire to see Punk back in action, him appearing at All Out and/or joining AEW is a constant topic of conversation. AEW certainly pulled out Moxley's debut as a major shocker that ended Double or Nothing, but will they do it again with Punk? He says no -- wrestling is in his past -- but then again, you never know.