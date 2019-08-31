AEW All Out results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, wrestling highlights

AEW makes its return to pay-per-view Saturday night from Sears Centre in Chicago for All Out, a card featuring the crowning of the promotion's first ever world champion. In that likely main event bout, it will be the legendary Chris Jericho taking on "Hangman" Page in the history-making match.

This is not a top-heavy card, however, with potential barnburners such as Kenny Omega vs. PAC, Cody vs. Shawn Spears, a ladder match between The Young Bucks and Lucha Bros.for the AAA tag titles and much more. It looks to be another great night of All Elite Wrestling action before the promotion's Oct. 2 cable television debut on TNT.

AEW All Out matches

AEW World Championship : Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Page

: Chris Jericho vs. "Hangman" Page Kenny Omega vs. PAC



Cody vs. Shawn Spears

AAA Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match) : Lucha Bros. (c) vs. The Young Bucks

: Lucha Bros. (c) vs. The Young Bucks Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin

Best Friends vs. The Dark Order (Winners earn first-round by in tag title tournament)

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy & Marko Stunt vs. SCU

Private Party vs. Angelico & Jack Evans (The Buy-In pre-show)

Women's Casino Battle Royale (The Buy-In pre-show; winner receives women's title shot)

AEW All Out live results, highlights

AEW All Out recap, grades

Nyla Rose wins the Women's Casino Battle Royale, earns No. 1 contendership for women's title: Rose was the focus of the early part of the match, performing in the Andre the Giant role of the big threat. Leva Bates was almost the first elimination but walked on top of books at ringside to avoid her feet "touching the floor." Once she returned to the ring, she was immediately eliminated by Rose, who had eliminated all four other women who started the bout. Rose was again the only woman standing after the second batch of wrestlers were eliminated. Awesome Kong and Brandi Rhodes were in group three, working together to bring a new force to compete with Rose. Former WWE women's champ Jazz made her way out as part of group four. "The Joker" spot of the final entrant to the match was Mercedes Martinez, which drew a big pop from the crowd. By the time Martinez hit the ring, Kong and Rhodes had been eliminated from the match. The final four in the match were Britt Baker, Martinez, Rose and Bea Priestly. Priestly and Baker worked together to eliminate Martinez before Rose eventually threw Baker out as she was eliminating Priestly, earning her the victory. Grade: C