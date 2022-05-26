AEW's pay-per-view events are always exciting, with plenty of great wrestling action up and down the card. That remains the same heading into Sunday, when Double or Nothing takes place in Las Vegas.

In the main event, CM Punk has a chance to become a world champion for the first time since 2013 when he faces off with AEW world champion "Hangman" Adam Page. That is only one of the four championship matches on the card to go along with the two Owen Hart Memorial Cup finals matches and a host of other intriguing matchups.

The action goes down with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Let's take a look at the CBS Sports expert picks for all the action set to go down on Sunday.

2022 AEW Double or Nothing predictions

AEW World Championship -- "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk

Page's rise to the top of AEW was one of the best stories told in professional wrestling in the modern era, if not longer. Similarly, Punk's return to wrestling is one of the era's most iconic moments. The thing is, Punk does not need to be world champion. He's rock-solid as a superstar until he decides to hang up his boots once again. Yes, Punk winning would be a moment and his reign may be spectacular, but there is no end to the things you can do with Punk with or without the belt. Page should retain here as things build to a transition in the future. A big positive in this match is that neither outcome is bad, even if Page's run with the title has been less spectacular than his run to capture it. Pick: Adam Page retains the title -- Brent Brookhouse (also Shakiel Mahjouri)

MJF vs. Wardlow

Given the stipulation here, wherein a Wardlow loss means he can "never sign an AEW contract," it's hard to imagine MJF winning the match. Sure, sometimes a promotion throws a curveball in the moment and they can always work their way around a stipulation down the road. Wardlow just has too much momentum and fans are too rabid to see him get his big moment, putting MJF down and becoming truly free. It's the right payoff and AEW hasn't made too many big missteps in these moments. Pick: Wardlow wins -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe (Men's Owen Hart Cup Finals)

Cole is arguably the surest result of all the men's matches at Double or Nothing. Positioned as a main player since his AEW debut last year, Cole makes a supremely credible winner of the inaugural men's Owen Hart Cup. Following two decisive losses to Page, Cole needs something to hang his hat on as he inevitably crosses paths with Omega. Plus, the idea of this Shawn Michaels-inspired bad guy winning a tournament dedicated to a member of the Hart family is wickedly delightful. Pick: Adam Cole wins -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

AEW is in a tricky place with its influx of talent. Double or Nothing features a lot of superstars who were under the WWE banner in the last two years. As a consequence, the promotion must be mindful to have enough of their original AEW talent come out ahead. Fortunately, the Bucks seem like an obvious choice here. The Hardys are a timeless act fueled by nostalgia and enduring fandom. They can take losses and recoup their staying power. Matt and Jeff are still capable of putting on good matches, but they have naturally slowed down. The Bucks could also benefit from a momentum boost. Matt and Nick Jackson should have their hands raised in this past vs. present dream match. Pick: The Young Bucks win -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

AEW Tag Team Championship -- Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus (c) vs. Team Taz vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland

One of the best things about AEW PPVs is that it is often hard to pick a winner with supreme confidence. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus are the home-grown tag team of AEW. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs both can expect big things in their future. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland are two of the more head-scratching releases by WWE and have found natural chemistry as a tag team to accompany their individual skills. Jungle Express' tag team title reign has failed to register as much as fans had hoped. Fortunately, they have a lot of time left and may benefit from a chance to regroup. Lee, in particular, and Strickland are earmarked for big solo runs but could use something to do while the busy main event picture settles. I don't expect Jungle Express and Hangman Page to both lose their titles, so the outcome of this match may have indirect implications on the main event. Pick: Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland win the titles -- Mahjouri

This is a tricky match to pick, for sure. Lee and Strickland as champs would feel like something of a "stay busy" situation. Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks are wonderful as Team Taz, but this feels like a situation where Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus can hang onto the belts for a little bit longer while AEW looks for the right moment to have Jungle Boy go on a true run as a big singles star. Pick: Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus retain the titles -- Brookhouse

House of Black vs. Death Triangle

Let me preface this by saying that PAC is my absolute favorite wrestler on the planet and he would make a fantastic champion. Intensity, technical ability and microphone skills, he has it all. Now, House of Black is in desperate need of an image fix. Malakai Black was among the most intriguing things on AEW programming when he debuted. Brody King and Buddy Matthews each bring something meaty to the table. AEW's decision to book them in unnecessarily competitive matches and a sloppy, unresolved storyline with the Varsity Blondes has halted their momentum. Give House of Black the win and move Black onto a meaningful singles program with Murphy and King flanking him. Then begin repairs on Death Triangle, which has been a victim of injuries and travel issues. AEW President Tony Khan is holding off on introducing a trios championship until Kenny Omega returns. When that happens, use a trios title tournament as a platform to elevate PAC, Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix. Pick: House of Black wins -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz (Anarchy in the Arena)

It's hard to think of a cooler group than Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz. That is a blend of every kind of wrestling you could want going up against Chris Jericho and his bunch of misfits. Jericho is doing a really great job of ending his career by raising others up, that includes those in the Jericho Appreciation Society. Still, his group can afford the loss with much less damage than the other side. This should be an easy call. Pick: Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz win -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

AEW Women's World Championship -- Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

This should make for a solid match, but one where there isn't much doubt as to a winner. Rosa was meticulously built up to the point where she could be world champion. That run ending here would not make much sense, even as Deeb is an outstanding talent. Deeb's day will come. It will not come this weekend. Pick: Thunder Rosa retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

AEW TBS Championship -- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

Similar to the women's world title match, you have a champion who has no business losing in this spot. Cargill's build as an unstoppable force ending at the hands of Jay would be a massive misstep. There's not much analysis needed here. When Cargill loses the TBS title, it's going to be a big moment and this isn't that spot. Pick: Jade Cargill retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

Hookhausen vs. Tony Nese & Mark Sterling

Consider me among the few who think AEW rushed the Hookhausen alliance. The fan appetite for their odd couple union was feverish and the company could have milked this miniature version of the Rock 'n' Sock Connection for weeks. Kudos to AEW for promoting Tony Nese as a serious threat in the promotion's lower midcard ranks, but it would really start the night off on a sour mood if cult heroes Hook and Danhausen lost. Expect Hookhausen to maul Mark Sterling for the victory, giving Nese a scapegoat in the process. Hook and Danhausen are as fan-friendly a team as you can create. Hook has proven to have real talent beyond being the "Send Hook" meme and Danhausen is, well, Danhausen. Pick: Hookhausen wins -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Ruby Soho or Kris Statlander (Women's Owen Hart Cup Finals)

We will update the post with our prediction for this match after Soho and Statlander meet on AEW Rampage this Friday night to determine the finalist opposite Baker.