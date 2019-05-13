AEW Double or Nothing card, date, matches, location, watch All Elite Wrestling PPV

We've all been waiting for quite a while now as the buzz has been building, but it's almost time for All Elite Wrestling to make its debut as it aims to become the clear-cut No. 2 pro wrestling promotion here in the United States. AEW Double or Nothing is set to take place on Saturday, May 25 inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. While we're inching closer, no definitive start time has been announced of yet for AEW Double or Nothing nor has any sort of pay-per-view purchase information been released for here in the U.S.

With the Double or Nothing event on Memorial Day weekend approaching, the match card is beginning to take shape with some pretty exciting bouts already lined up. Let's have a look at what's already on tap for the AEW crew as they get set to begin their venture in the pro wrestling world.

AEW Double or Nothing match card

Hangman Page vs. PAC: This match is interesting not only because it pits two very athletically-gifted talents against one another, but also because it seems to this point that these two men are being positioned as the top contenders to become the first AEW world champion whenever the company does get around to crowning one. And that may very well be at this event considering AEW has been teasing plans for a world title. This has match-of-the-night potential written all over it and may tell us a lot about the top of the card in AEW going forward.

AAA World Tag Team Championship -- The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Lucha Bros.: Since the announcement of this show, Matt and Nick Jackson have proclaimed that they're setting out to prove that tag team wrestling can be the "main event." So if they're presumably going to headline the PPV to prove that point, they picked the perfect foes in brothers Pentagon Jr. & Rey Fenix. The Bucks went to the Lucha Bros.' own house of AAA recently and took their titles in front of a stunned Mexican audience, so Pentagon and Fenix will be coming to the Bucks' turf now in an attempt to reclaim their titles.

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho: It's Alpha vs. Omega II, only this time taking place in the United States. AEW pulled off a pretty nice coup right off the bat by announcing it had signed the veteran Jericho to an exclusive contract, and he went on to make a pretty big statement by ruining Omega's announcement in Las Vegas that he had decided to sign with AEW as a performer and executive vice president as opposed to taking a lucrative WWE offer. Omega won the first meeting at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January 2018, so Jericho has revenge on his mind come May 25.

Cody Rhodes vs. Dustin Rhodes: Yes, WWE provided us with this brother vs. brother showdown in the past -- but not in the way fans had always hoped to see it go down. This will be a true battle between the Rhodes brothers that will be contested on their own terms with no restrictions. If the match itself is half as exciting as the match announcement was and the storytelling they're providing in the build, we may be in for a treat.

SoCal Uncensored vs. CIMA, T-Hawk & El Lindaman: AEW has another partner in addition to AAA of Mexico as they've linked up with the innovative Oriental Wrestling Entertainment of China. With that partnership, AEW was able to acquire the services of the legendary CIMA, and at the Double or Nothing press conference back in February, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky respectfully asked to face the legend and two partners of his choosing at Double or Nothing.

Best Friends vs. Angelico & Jack Evans: Chuckie T & Beretta were originally slated to compete in the Casino Battle Royale, but apparently, those plans changed following the recent signings of AAA stars Angelico & Evans. If AEW really wants to throw some heavy emphasis on tag team wrestling, then this encounter should provide some assistance in that regard.

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose: In its infancy, AEW has made it a point to let fans know that women's wrestling will not be ignored. One of the first female signings was Baker, and she along with Rae and Rose have earned the opportunity here to show the world live on PPV a little bit of what we can expect from the AEW women's division.

Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki & Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho & Ryo Mizunami: Another showcase here for the women of AEW as the new company aims to highlight the female talent going forward.

Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian (Pre-show): Sabian was originally scheduled as an entrant in the Casino Battle Royale, but now he'll be squaring off with Guevara to help lead fans into the main show. Should be an exciting, high-action match that could help draw some last-minute buys for this inaugural show.

Casino Battle Royale (Pre-show): AEW was originally going to run back the Over The Budget Battle Royal that took place during All In last September, but they've decided to make a tweak to the match. In the Casino Battle Royale, five competitors will begin the match, with five more being added to the mix in three-minute intervals. The 21st entrant, "Lucky 21," will enter last. It was recently announced that the winner of the match will earn a future shot at the AEW world champion -- whomever that may be. Confirmed entrants: Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Glacier, Brian Pillman Jr., Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas