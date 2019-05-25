AEW Double or Nothing results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, wrestling highlights
Live results, analysis, grades and highlights from Double or Nothing, AEW's debut PPV
Five months of questions will begin getting answered on Saturday night as All Elite Wrestling (AEW) presents the first show under its banner, the inaugural pay-per-view event Double or Nothing. Live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, this show features most of the company's signature talents, though no AEW-branded titles will be on the line during the show.
The main event features Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho in a rematch of their Alpha vs. Omega showdown at New Japan Pro-Wresting's WrestleKingdom 12. And while the Adam "Hangman" Page vs. PAC match got cancelled, there is enough on this nine-match card (see below) to keep you entertained throughout the night.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with live results and highlights along with a detailed recap and grades at the bottom of the post. Subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast, and listen to our complete AEW Double or Nothing preview below (timestamp 1:10:20).
AEW Double or Nothing matches
- Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho (winner earns future world title shot)
- AAA World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros.
- Cody vs. Dustin
- Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose
- SoCal Uncensored vs. #StrongHearts
- Best Friends vs. Angelico & Jack Evans
- Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki & Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho & Ryo Mizunami
- Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian (The Buy In)
- Casino Battle Royale (The Buy In; winner earns future world title shot)
AEW Double or Nothing live results, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates or want to refresh the detailed results and grades updating throughout the show below the application, please click here.
AEW Double or Nothing recap, grades
Recap will begin when the first match goes live.
-
