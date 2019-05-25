AEW Double or Nothing results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, wrestling highlights

Five months of questions will begin getting answered on Saturday night as All Elite Wrestling (AEW) presents the first show under its banner, the inaugural pay-per-view event Double or Nothing. Live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, this show features most of the company's signature talents, though no AEW-branded titles will be on the line during the show.

The main event features Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho in a rematch of their Alpha vs. Omega showdown at New Japan Pro-Wresting's WrestleKingdom 12. And while the Adam "Hangman" Page vs. PAC match got cancelled, there is enough on this nine-match card (see below) to keep you entertained throughout the night.

AEW Double or Nothing matches

Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho (winner earns future world title shot)

AAA World Tag Team Championship : The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros.

: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros. Cody vs. Dustin

Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose

SoCal Uncensored vs. #StrongHearts

Best Friends vs. Angelico & Jack Evans

Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki & Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho & Ryo Mizunami



Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian (The Buy In)

Casino Battle Royale (The Buy In; winner earns future world title shot)

AEW Double or Nothing live results, highlights

AEW Double or Nothing recap, grades

