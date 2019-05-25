AEW Double or Nothing wrestling live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches, PPV cost

The time has arrived for All Elite Wrestling to present itself to the professional wrestling world. Saturday night in Las Vegas, the newest mainstream promotion on the scene will make its debut with the AEW Double or Nothing event taking center stage. A lot of excitement is on tap for the AEW debut with some incredible matchups set and likely some pretty notable surprises on the horizon.

In the main event of Double or Nothing, we get the second installment of Alpha vs. Omega as Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho face off in a rematch of their Wrestle Kingdom 12 outing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This time, however, the stakes are a bit higher as the victor will earn a future shot at making history and becoming the first-ever AEW world champion. Either Jericho or Omega will battle the winner of the Casino Battle Royale which is set to take place on "The Buy In" pre-show for that honor. Those are just two of the nine matches total we'll be treated to as AEW aims to make a major splash in its grand debut in Las Vegas.

Below is all the information you need to watch AEW Double or Nothing on Saturday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the AEW Double or Nothing predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.

How to watch AEW Double or Nothing

Date: Saturday, May 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET ("The Buy In" pre-show at 7 p.m.)

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas

"The Buy In" live steam (free): B/R Live or YouTube

Double or Nothing live stream ($49.99): B/R Live (U.S.), FITE.tv (non-U.S. viewers)

B/R Live and FITE.tv are available on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, Android and web browsers. They are not available on gaming platforms, such as PlayStation 4 or Xbox One.

Double or Nothing on PPV ($59.99) Check your provider's listings in the U.S. Available on ITV Box Office in the U.K. for £14.95.

AEW Double or Nothing match card