AEW Dynamite match card preview, live stream, wrestling start time, date, watch Boston show online

After a successful inaugural episode on TNT, AEW Dynamite hits Boston to build on its newly established storylines and keep up the high-caliber in-ring action. The second week of Dynamite sees big names in action, the start of the tag title tournament and a match to determine a challenger for the world title the following week.

Jon Moxley will compete in an AEW ring for just the second time when he takes on fellow former-WWE superstar Shawn Spears, The Young Bucks take on Private Party in tag tournament action, Dustin Rhodes teams with Adam "Hangman" Page to take on AEW champ Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin clashes with Jimmy Havoc in a No. 1 contender match.

Below is all the information you need to catch the second episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT this Wednesday evening.

Watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 9

Location: Agganis Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

AEW Dynamite preview, Oct. 9