AEW Dynamite match card preview, live stream, wrestling start time, date, watch Boston show online
AEW's second effort on TNT takes place Oct. 9 from Boston
After a successful inaugural episode on TNT, AEW Dynamite hits Boston to build on its newly established storylines and keep up the high-caliber in-ring action. The second week of Dynamite sees big names in action, the start of the tag title tournament and a match to determine a challenger for the world title the following week.
Jon Moxley will compete in an AEW ring for just the second time when he takes on fellow former-WWE superstar Shawn Spears, The Young Bucks take on Private Party in tag tournament action, Dustin Rhodes teams with Adam "Hangman" Page to take on AEW champ Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin clashes with Jimmy Havoc in a No. 1 contender match.
Big fan of pro wrestling? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know each week.
Below is all the information you need to catch the second episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT this Wednesday evening.
Watch AEW Dynamite
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 9
Location: Agganis Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
Watch live: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
AEW Dynamite preview, Oct. 9
- Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears: Moxley and Jericho are the biggest names on the AEW roster and Spears is a guy who never got the change many felt he deserved in WWE. These are the kinds of marquee matches that AEW will lean on to set the tone for it's brand. Also, Moxley put Kenny Omega through a glass table on the debut episode of Dynamite, so there's a
- Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin: The winner of this match earns a shot at Chris Jericho for the AEW championship on the Oct. 16 edition of Dynamite. That surprised many people, but the winner of the match joins Jericho, Page, Cody and PAC as the only man on the roster with at least two singles victories in AEW's short history. Add in Allin's draw with the red-hot Cody and you have a justifiable contender for a title shot on TV in a promotion that claims wins and losses carry real weight.
- Adam "Hangman" Page & Dustin Rhodes vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara: The group of Jericho, Guevara, Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager are positioned were positioned as the top heel faction to close out the debut episode of Dynamite. Rhodes is standing up for little brother Cody who has had trouble with both men and Page is looking to gain something back over Jericho after losing to him in the match to crown the first ever AEW champ at the All Out pay-per-view.
- AEW Tag Title Tournament First Round -- The Young Bucks vs. Private Party: There's not much more reason needed for a match mattering than as part of a tournament to crown the first ever champs. The Bucks are the marquee name but the Jacksons have talked up Private Party a lot in the past few months, comparing the young team to themselves early in their careers.
