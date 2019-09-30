AEW Dynamite on TNT debut: Card, start time, matches, date, primer on everything you need to know

The countdown to the debut of AEW Dynamite on TNT which will signal a titanic moment in the wrestling business is quickly coming to a conclusion. Boom or bust as a TV product, AEW's efforts as a powerhouse promotion on cable will mark a new era in wrestling history. The promotion is coming out at the bell swinging with big names and compelling matches on the debut show, including marquee names such as Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho and The Young Bucks all in action. AEW will need all the firepower it can muster as WWE is using big matches on NXT in the same time slot, including a world title match between Matt Riddle and champ Adam Cole.

AEW Dynamite will air weekly every Wednesday evening, beginning on Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. ET with the show boasting a runtime of two hours. It remains to be seen just how sustainable AEW can be as a weekly television presence within the pro wrestling landscape, but there's no question potentially millions of eyes will be on the premiere episode come Oct. 2.

So let's now have a look at everything we can expect as AEW Dynamite gets set to take over our television screens and potentially alter the viewing habits of many longtime pro wrestling die-hards.

AEW Dynamite debut match card

Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara: Rhodes -- along with The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley -- is the face of AEW. The man who left WWE and set out to do things on his own terms before leading a landscape-shifting movement. If that seems hyperbolic, it is not. Rhodes leaving WWE did not seem like a particularly needle-moving moment, but he posted "the list" on Twitter, laying out things he wanted to do on the independent scene and checked off the boxes one-by-one. Eventually, he, along with Matt and Nick Jackson, became the driving force behind the massive All In pay-per-view success which snowballed into AEW. Guevara is a special talent. At 26, he's already been a force on the independents for years. He's strong, fast and agile with TV good looks and a solid grasp on ring psychology. He's also, most likely, a victim to Rhodes in this match. This has been confirmed as the first match to take place in the history of Dynamite.

AEW Women's Championship -- Nyla Rose vs. Riho: Rose and Riho both earned their way to the first ever women's championship match at the All Out pay-per-view event. Rose got here by winning the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale, last eliminating Britt Baker. Riho defeated Hikaru Shida in a singles match. Focusing on Rose's status as the first openly transgender wrestler to sign with a major promotion doesn't do her skills justice, nor does focusing on Riho's 5-foot-1 stature serve to tell the story of her ability to bring it in a big way.

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & two mystery partners: This is a match with a lot of star power, and we don't yet know one-third of the competitors. Omega and Jericho have history, first meeting in a no disqualification grudge match at New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 12 for Omega's United States championship. Omega got the win in that bout but came up short when they rematched at AEW's first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, back in May. That win slotted Jericho into the first ever match for the AEW world championship, which Jericho won by defeating Adam "Hangman" Page in the main event of All Out. It's hard to know what to expect here without knowing Jericho's mystery partners, but it feels like a sure thing the match will deliver high-quality in-ring action.

Adam "Hangman" Page vs. PAC: Page came up short in his bid for the championship against Jericho but proved he can hang with top-level names. That's no surprise to anyone who has followed his impressive career, but this may actually register as the most important outing of his journey. PAC beat Omega at All Out while filling in for a legitimately injured Moxley, and given AEW's emphasis on how "wins and losses matter," a win over Omega and the man who almost became the first AEW champ would seem to position him for a title shot sooner than later.

MJF vs. Brandon Cutler: MJF has become part of Cody's "family" and supported him in the corner during Rhodes' match with Shawn Spears at All Out. He's an incredible heel who is able to carry the staple gimmick of a cocky, spoiled punk better than almost anyone in wrestling today. Cutler is a veteran and a feel-good story who was emotionally offered two contracts with AEW (one in-ring, one behind the scenes) on an episode of the "Being the Elite" YouTube series.

