AEW Dynamite results, recap, grades: Chris Jericho escapes, tag team title tournament continues
The action stayed red-hot with a world title match in the third week of AEW Dynamite on TNT
AEW Dynamite has been a hot show in the first few weeks of its existence through a combination of high-octane matches, effective storytelling and a consistently molten-hot crowd. In Week 3, things continued to escalate with good tag action and a world title main event street fight that delivered almost as much as you could ask.
Let's take a look at what went down when AEW Dynamite took the show on the road to Liacouris Center in Philadelphia.
Darby Allin pushes Chris Jericho to the limit
Darby Allin had worked his way to a shot at Chris Jericho's AEW championship with a win over Jimmy Havoc the last week in Boston. That win, combined with a draw against Cody in prior AEW competition, left Allin as a legitimate challenger to the throne, and he made a statement last week ending the show by attacking Jericho with the assistance of a skateboard.
AEW world championship -- Chris Jericho (c) def. Darby Allin via submission to retain the title with the Walls of Jericho. Allin gave Jericho a run from the opening bell, and was given the opportunity to show some of his trademark bits including an extended stretch where he hit electric offense while his hands were duct taped behind his back. Jericho used a kendo stick and a chair during the match, taking advantage of the street fight rules. As Allin, hands still taped behind his back, seemed to be on the verge of pulling off the stunning upset, Jake Hager ran in and delivered a shot that allowed Jericho to lock up the Walls and get the submission victory. Following the match, The Inner Circle came to the ring for a champaign celebration.
Darby Allin is a special talent who connects with the crowd in ways few wrestlers do. AEW proved something important tonight in allowing someone far lower on the totem pole of pro wrestling stardom to put its biggest star and champion through absolute hell. Allin's hands taped/handcuffed behind the back offense isn't new to anyone who has seen his independent work -- especially his rivalry with Ethan Page -- but it's so risky and so unique that it plays incredibly well on the cable broadcast in front of a hot crowd. And Jericho deserves endless credit for not only being an ageless performer who manages to constantly call on adjustments to make himself relevant on the mic and in the ring, but for being the big-name guy willing to give this kind of match to someone like Allin. I may be suffering from the still-lingering excitement over a new wrestling product on an old wrestling home, but this felt like a big moment in the young promotion's history. Grade: A
Jon Moxley is a one-man show
Kenny Omega & Adam "Hangman" Page def. Jon Moxley & PAC via pinfall when Page hit PAC with Dead Eye. Moxley and Omega finally in the same ring at the same time in an official match was a big moment for AEW, and the action played this up until they ended up squaring off with barbed wire weapons. PAC, realizing Moxley was about to get their team disqualified, intervened by ripping the weapon from Moxley's hands. Moxley flipped the double bird to PAC before hitting his own teammate with the Deathrider and walking off. From there, it was academic as Omega and Page got their last shots in before bringing the match to an end. Later in the show, it was confirmed Moxley and PAC will meet in singles action on next week's show.
The reality of good pro wrestling storytelling is that it does not have to be complicated. Moxley and PAC were a one-week partnership born of convenience and a desire to get one over on Omega. When PAC no longer served his wants, Moxley disposed of him and went his own way. Now, with Omega still the ultimate target, both men will wrestle next week because ... well, because they absolutely should. Add the storytelling to an excellent tag match, and this was a segment that hit the right notes from start to finish. Grade: A-
What else happened on AEW Dynamite?
- AEW tag team championship tournament first round -- SCU (Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) def. Best Friends via pinfall following a combination powerbomb and dropkick. The crowd was hot for this match as it kicked off the show, and it mostly delivered good action. Scorpio Sky had previously turned over SCU tournament duties to Kazarian and Christopher Daniels, but a Lucha Bros. attack led to Daniels being stretchered out and Sky stepping in with just one shoe to help his team advance to a semifinal showdown with Dark Order.
- Santana & Ortiz def. John Silver & Alex Reynolds via pinfall after Street Sweeper onto Silver. Showcase stuff for Santana & Ortiz to establish the team as a threatening part of The Inner Circle as they take out indie favorites Silver and Reynolds. After the match, Jericho appeared on the big screen to prop up his teammates and set up a Nov. 9 Full Gear pay-per-view showdown between his guys and The Young Bucks.
- A well-produced video package aired focusing in on Cody's challenge for Chris Jericho's championship at Full Gear and what winning the title would mean for his legacy.
- AEW women's world championship -- Riho (c) def. Britt Baker via pinfall after a roll-up as Baker tried to submit her using Lockjaw. Baker looked clunky at times, but Riho retained and continues to be the winningest wrestler in AEW competition while improving her overall record in the promotion to 6-1.
- AEW tag team championship tournament first round -- Lucha Bros def. Marko Stunt and Jungleboy via pinfall after Zero Mercy to Stunt. Luchasaurus was pulled from the bout earlier in the day due to injury, leading Stunt to fill in for the team. Stunt and Jungleboy were given heaps of offense in a stunningly competitive tournament match, but simply ran out of steam against the veteran team. The Lucha Bros. advance to the semifinals where they'll face Private Party.
