AEW Dynamite results, recap, grades: Chris Jericho loses first match, Jon Moxley's new challenger

In the first episode after the Full Gear pay-per-view, AEW had to establish a new status quo. The first half of the show, which took place at Nashville Municipal Auditorium, was heavy on short matches and impactful promos. In the second hour, the in-ring action really popped off with a hard-hitting rubber match between PAC and Adam Page and a tag title match where AEW champion Chris Jericho suffered his first defeat in an AEW ring.

The show also focused heavily on setting up next week's Dynamite with matches between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley as well as Santana & Ortiz taking on Private Party being put together in simple but effective ways.

Let's take a look at what happened as AEW moved into the post-Full Gear era.

What happened on AEW Dynamite?

Jon Moxley def. Michael Nakazawa via pinfall after hitting the Paradigm Shift. A video package aired where Kenny Omega was reviewed by a doctor after his Full Gear match with Jon Moxley. While Omega was not medically cleared to compete, Moxley was. A fact Omega learned from the doctor in front of his friend Nakazawa. Moxley opened up the show quickly running through Nakazawa for the win. After the match, Moxley cut a promo, saying no one in AEW would have the balls to do what Omega did in facing him. He promised to "scorch the earth" of AEW. Moxley threw out the challenge to anyone in the locker room to fight him before leaving the ring, further establishing himself as a different breed from the rest of the locker room. Grade: B

after hitting Marko Stunt with the Fatality. After the match, Uno offered Stunt the opportunity to join the Order. Jungle Boy stopped him from accepting and "The Creepers"put a beating on Jurassic Express.Uno attempted to put the mask on Jungle Boy before Luchasaurus made his return for the save. Facing a group of pure faces helped Dark Order to their most interesting showing in AEW. Darby Allin def. Peter Avalon & Shawn Spears via pinfall after hitting Avalon with the Coffin Drop. Spears was chased off early as Joey Janela ran in and the two brawled off, allowing Allin to win a very quick match. Allin then answered a challenge from earlier in the night. "Jon Moxley," Allin said. "I accept." It was later announced the match was set for the Nov. 20 edition of Dynamite. Not much to the match, but the idea of Allin vs. Moxley should get the blood pumping for AEW fans. Grade: C+

Nyla Rose def. Danny Jordan via pinfall after a sitdown powerbomb. Yet another quick match with Rose getting the pin in very short order. Grade: C

Chris Jericho cut an in-ring promo to discuss his win over Cody at Full Gear. Cody's entrance began, but it was MJF, who explained his actions in turning on Cody at the pay-per-view. After claiming Cody was the true villain, MJF and Jericho argued for a while over if MJF wanted to join The Inner Circle. They eventually laughed and embraced before Cody ran in. Wardlow made his debut, running in and destroying Cody. This was a hot segment between the fans loving Jericho despite his being a heel, hating born-heel MJF and having their spirits crushed when Cody wasn't able to make good on his attempt to run in. Grade: B+