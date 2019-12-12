AEW Dynamite results, recap, grades: Chris Jericho makes Jon Moxley an offer, next PPV announced

All Elite Wrestling is gearing up for what's being billed as one of its biggest episodes of Dynamite to date next Wednesday, one week before Christmas, and this week's edition of Dynamite certainly set a great tone for what's to come. Emanating from the Curtis Culwell Center just outside of the Dallas area in Garland, Texas, Wednesday night's Dynamite airing on TNT was yet another action-packed ride from start to finish as some prominent storylines were pushed forward a bit and the anticipation for next week's show was heightened.

AEW world champion Chris Jericho attempted to find a clever route to avoid the brutality of Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes may very well get what he wants in the near future and we even learned when AEW's next big event on a pay-per-view platform will be here to entertain us on what was another promising showing from the upstart crew.

Let's have a look now at everything that went down on this week's episode of Dynamite.

What happened on AEW Dynamite?

Jon Moxley def. Alex Reynolds via pinfall: Dynamite opened up on Tuesday night with Reynolds already in the ring and Moxley making his entrance through the enthusiastic crowd. The match was over about as quickly as the show began after Moxley nailed the Paradigm Shift DDT.

Chris Jericho makes an offer to Jon Moxley: Immediately after the Moxley victory, the entire Inner Circle entered the arena. Jericho entered the ring and told Moxley -- who remained silent throughout the entire segment -- how impressed they are with him, and he even went out of his way to call him the top guy in AEW. He then recalled that Moxley once asked him for advice on how to get over as a mainstream star when he first joined WWE, and reminded Moxley that he also helped him navigate his way through to AEW when he decided he was finished with the other company last year. Next, Jericho pulled the smart heel move by offering Moxley a spot in the Inner Circle, calling the potential alignment a "true paradigm shift." Jericho then draped an Inner Circle t-shirt over Moxley' shoulder as he advised him to take his time mulling over the offer. Strong segment here as this top program continues its slow yet entertaining build. Grade: B+

The Butcher & The Blade def. QT Marshall & Cody via pinfall: An incredible showing here on television for the new heel duo, who picked up the victory after a vertical suplex/backstabber combination onto Marshall as The Butcher put this one to bed with the pin. Though the outcome in this one was rather predictable entering Wednesday night's show, it was still hot from start to finish with a couple well-executed near falls that led you to believe the babyfaces might pull off the upset. Post-match, as Cody sat dejected on the outside, Darby Allin flew down the aisle. He approached Cody and extended his hand to help him to his feet, a sign that Cody may still have friends in AEW despite what he recently claimed to the contrary. Grade: B

MJF will face Cody if ...: MJF, who had taunted Cody in a pre-taped promo prior to the previous bout, was out with Wardlow. He called in one of the production assistants to the ring, saying that he saw him laughing last week as Cody made fun of his Cross Rhodes. MJF forced the staffer to kiss his ring before delivering a Cross Rhodes. He called out Cody for referring to him as a knock-off Chris Jericho last week before he started verbally ripping into his former mentor as only he can, most notably zeroing in on Cody's lisp. He egged Cody on to fire him, but said that he won't go to those lengths because then he won't be able to get his hands on him. Which then brought him to the point of his appearance. A fired-up MJF said that he will face Cody before revealing that he had some stipulations. He will not reveal these stipulations here in Texas, however. MJF said that we will have to wait until the New Year's Day episode of Dynamite in AEW's home of Jacksonville to learn what his demands for the match are. There is simply no heel right now in wrestling right now -- not named Chris Jericho -- who can hold your attention like Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Grade: A

Dark Order speaks to Alex Reynolds: This week's Dark Order vignette featured Alex Reynolds in a hotel room as the standard recruitment video aired, with the host asking Reynolds questions such as, "Are you tired of being a jobber?" Reynolds was understandably freaked out, and Beaver Boys teammate John Silver eventually entered the room as Reynolds was shaken from the experience.

Big Swole def. Emi Sakura via pinfall: Solid debut outing here for the newly-signed Big Swole. She picked up the victory over Sakura after a rolling elbow. Commentary put over the Swole victory by pointing out she defeated the No. 3-ranked women's contender in Sakura. Post-match, another top women's contender, Hikaru Shida, was shown watching from ringside. Grade: C+

Hangman Page & Kenny Omega def. Kip Sabian & Shawn Spears via pinfall: During the match as the heels had the advantage, the lights went out, and when they came back on, Tully Blanchard was tied to a chair at the top of the stage as Joey Janela emerged behind him. Spears left the match to brawl to the back with Janela. Omega looked poised to get the win for his side as he hit the V-Trigger on Sabian, but as he ricocheted off the ropes, Page made the blind tag. He flied in with the Buckshot Lariat to get the win. Post-match, Omega looked a bit perturbed that he was about to put the match away but his Elite brother Page essentially stole the win away as Page wildly celebrated. The story of Page and this new edgier side continues to be fun to watch on AEW programming. Grade: B+

Brandi Rhodes sends a message to Kris Statlander: The leader of the Nightmare Collective cut a pre-taped promo in which she ran down the babyfaces on the AEW women's roster, including encouraging us to play a drinking game by taking a shot every time Britt Baker mentions "her boyfriend." The focus of this promo, though, was new star Kris Statlander as Brandi proclaimed that the family will soon be complete and they're just waiting for "our alien to come home."

Luchasaurus def. Sammy Guevara via pinfall: Luchasaurus picked up the victory after Extinction. Jericho and Jake Hager, who were on commentary, flew to the ring to aid their fallen Inner Circle brother. Hager went right after Luchasaurus as the two brawled on the outside while Jericho was left in the ring with Jungle Boy. Jericho tossed Jungle Boy over the rope, but he skinned the cat to come back into the ring and roll up Jericho as Marko Stunt counted three to the delight of the crowd one week ahead of Jungle Boy taking on the challenge of lasting 10 minutes in the ring with the AEW champion. Jericho continues to do an amazing job of making these relative unknown talents look like stars to a mainstream audience. Grade: B

Back to the Windy City: It was announced on this week's Dynamite that the next pay-per-view, AEW Revolution, will take place on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

The Young Bucks def. Ortiz & Santana via pinfall in a Texas Street Fight to be No. 1 contenders to the AEW world tag team championship: This wild brawl between two of the best tag teams in the world was as entertaining as one would assume. The chaos was prevalent inside and outside of the ring with highlight-reel table spots and comedy, which included Matt Jackson donning a Dallas Cowboys helmet to protect himself from weapon shots and pop the live crowd in the process. When it was all said and done, The Young Bucks emerged victorious after the Meltzer Driver onto Ortiz on a chair. Post-match, the champions SCU were out for a brief staredown as the show went off the air. These two will square off on next week's massive show for the AEW tag titles. Excellent finish to another action-packed episode of Dynamite. Grade: A-







