AEW Dynamite results, recap, grades: Cody announcement, chaotic brawl set the tone for Full Gear

Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite was an important moment for the company as fans were treated to the first ever go-home show ahead of a major pay-per-view event. With Full Gear taking place Saturday, the show added fuel to some existing fires and set up some new dynamics heading into the PPV.

Let's take a look at what went down on Dynamite from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cody's now-or never-moment

Cody conducted an in-ring promo for the announcement that'd been hyped for weeks. During the promo, Cody compared himself to "Cowboy" Bill Watts, Eddie Graham and his own father Dusty Rhodes as someone who serves as both management and a member of the roster. Saying he'd heard the criticism of being management and also challenging for a world title, Cody said if he fails to defeat Chris Jericho in their championship bout at Full Gear, he would never again challenge for the AEW world championship. Cody also called out Jericho for the champ's comments about Cody's privileged upbringing and being born with a silver spoon in his mouth. Cody pointed out Jericho's upbringing in an upper-middle class family with a famous hockey player father, saying it's almost as though the two rivals shared the same silver spoon.

Later in the show, an Inner Circle video package aired. The video was a spoof of Cody's from weeks back, hitting the same serious beats of the Cody video in a very much not serious series of clips.

Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara def. Adam "Hangman" Page & Kenny Omega via pinfall when Jericho hit Page with the Judas Effect. Jake Hager, who was ringside, got involved early on, attacking Omega behind the ref's back. He also caught Guevara as he was thrown from the ring, but Omega responded by hitting a big dive on both men. Moments later, PAC ran in and hit Page with a low blow. With Omega down on the outside, Jericho hit Page with the Judas Effect to score the win and remain undefeated. After the match, Cody ran in and laid out Guevara before Jericho and Hager began leaving up the ramp. MJF hit Hager and Jericho with a chair before throwing Jericho into the ring where Cody hit him with Cross Rhodes. Jon Moxley came out with a barbed wire bat to have a showdown with Kenny Omega, during which Jericho got revenge on Cody. Santana and Ortiz ran in and attacked Moxley and Omega only to fall victim to super kicks from The Young Bucks. Everyone brawled on the entrance ramp before Nick Jackson hit a dive off the entryway.

Cody delivered, without a doubt, one of the best babyface promos of the year in any promotion and the crowd ate it up. In fact, it may well have been the absolute best, pure passion babyface promo of 2019. That Jericho has been delivering some incredible heel promos makes this feud all the better. It feels slightly hyperbolic, especially right after declaring the promo the best of the year, but I have trouble thinking of any world title feud in recent years with this good of a build. The only thing close is probably Ciampa vs. Gargano in NXT. The show ended with some major league overbooked nonsense, but it continued to add heat to Saturday's card. Cody also had a throwaway line during his promo that when The Elite and the Inner Circle eventually meet, it will be "a match beyond." That could be a clue that AEW is planning their own spin on a War Games match as "The Match Beyond" was the old War Games tagline. Grade: A

