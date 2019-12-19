AEW Dynamite results, recap, grades: Dark Order makes presence felt, Chris Jericho taken to the limit

The final 2019 edition of AEW Dynamite featured most of the promotion's biggest names in compelling matches while also trying to build up some simmering storylines. Chris Jericho couldn't finish off Jungle Boy in under 10 minutes in the most memorable segment of the show, and Dark Order struck in their most intimidating moment to date to close the show.

Let's take a look at what went down when Dynamite landed at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

What happened on AEW Dynamite?

The Lucha Bros. def. Kenny Omega & Adam Page via pinfall: This match was a hot way to get the show going. Both teams were in the ring as the show came on the air and just went at it with all the flair and drama all four men tend to muster. The miscommunications and awkward teamwork of Omega and Page last week -- where Page made a blind tag to steal the glory of the pin after an Omega V-Trigger -- was a center point to the story of the match. The two teamed together well until the finish. Omega held Pentagon for Page to hit a Buckshot Lariat but Pentagon ducked and the move hit Omega. Page was tossed from the ring and Pentagon hit the package piledriver with Fenix stomping him on the way down for the pin. PAC showed up on the big screen, saying he'd asked Omega a question and he'd not received an answer. In an effort to remind Omega who he is, PAC snuck into Michael Nakazawa's dressing room, leading Omega to run out of the ring. As Omega searched backstage, Fenix hit him with a pipe and the Lucha Bros. assaulted him until Page ran in for the save. Page and Omega continued to search the backstage area for PAC and Nakazawa after the Lucha Bros. left. Grade: B+

Darby Allin & Cody def. The Butcher & The Blade via pinfall: Allin is, of course, a wonderful pick for a teammate who will not be intimidated by anyone, not even this new monster heel team. Allin hit a Coffin Drop onto The Butcher as he lay on the ring apron down the stretch. That led to Cody being able to hit the Cody Cutter on The Blade to get a three count. Allin's deal to partner with Cody was that he'd get another shot in singles action after their previous draw, and while showing respect after their win, it was clear that match is front and center in the mind of both men -- even if Cody is also preoccupied with his ongoing beef with MJF. If there's one thing to knock here, it's how quickly into their run Butcher and Blade had to take a loss. Grade: B-

Awesome Kong def. Miranda Alizae via pinfall: Brandi Rhodes, in a pre-taped video package, continued to single out Kris Statlander, who would be wrestling in the No. 1 contender match later in the night, saying she hoped the alien would come home. Kong ran through Alizae in a matter of seconds and the duo of Kong and Rhodes took a piece of Alizae's hair as a trophy.

Jungle Boy lasts 10 minutes with Chris Jericho: Jungle Boy came out quick, going for pinning combinations and other high-speed offense. Jericho went for an early Liontamer but couldn't lock it in. Jake Hager got involved at ringside, smashing Jungle Boy into the guardrail. Luchasaurus and Hager got into it before Marko Stunt was caught clean with an elbow as he tried to fly in on Hager, the action leading to everyone not actually in the match being kicked out from ringside. Jungle Boy was clearly not looking to "survive" for 10 minutes, rather going hard looking for the win which kept Jericho on his back foot for much of the match. Jericho hit a powerbomb with about 90 seconds remaining and immediately locked in the Liontamer. Jungle Boy continued looking to escape from the hold with the seconds ticking away and Jericho sitting deeper into the hold. Jungle Boy did not tap, though, and the time limit expired. Jericho then demanded five more minutes and was granted his request. Jungle Boy scored another quick series of near-falls before Jericho stormed out of the ring, grabbed his belt and walked up the entrance ramp. As the show was in commercial, Jericho ran back out and began destroying the ringside area and yelling at Jungle Boy's family. After the commercial, Jericho said his claim was Jungle Boy couldn't beat him -- not that he couldn't last 10 minutes. Jericho also said he is still waiting for Jon Moxley to decide if he'll join The Inner Circle and that they have a "big surprise" for him on the Jan. 1 edition of Dynamite if he says yes. Grade: A

Christopher Daniels backs down from a challenge: As SCU was cutting a backstage promo for their upcoming main event match against The Young Bucks, Pentagon and Fenix interrupted with Pentagon saying he doesn't think Christopher Daniels "has it anymore." With Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky egging Daniels on to prove he does, he instead walked away.

Kris Statlander def. Britt Baker via pinfall: This was a No. 1 contender match for the women's championship. Baker was going for the Lockjaw when Statlander stood, picked her up on her back and positioned her for the Big Bang Theory. The move hit for the three count and Statlander earned her shot at Riho on Jan. 1. Brandi Rhodes came out during the post-match promo to once again ask Statlander to join The Nightmare Collective. Statlander shook her finger in Rhodes' face, leading Melanie Cruz and Awesome Kong to walk down the ramp. While Statlander was distracted, Rhodes hit her in the eye with the heel of her shoe. Grade: B-

AEW World Tag Team Championship -- SCU (c) def. The Young Bucks via pinfall: A Young Bucks video package led into the match, with them talking about having failed to live up to being the best team in the world since AEW kicked off. The match was, as you'd expect from two great teams who are extremely familiar with each other, very good bell-to-bell. In the end, Matt Jackson was hit with the SCU Later for the title-retaining victory. After the match ended, The Dark Order's creepers surrounded the ring. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson walked out and said they weren't there to offer the teams to "Join Dark Order," but instead, it was an initiation. The creepers jumped in the ring and began a beatdown, with Alex Reynolds and John Silver as the unmasked creepers who were being initiated. Christopher Daniels, Kenny Omega, Cody and Dustin Rhodes all attempted to make the save but the numbers were too far in the Dark Order's advantage. Reynolds and Silver were given their masks as the show went off the air and Uno gouged Nick Jackson in the mouth, drawing out his hand, covered in blood. It certainly was an odd way to end Dynamite for 2019, but Dark Order actually felt threatening for the first time. Grade: B

