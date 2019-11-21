AEW Dynamite results, recap, grades: Jon Moxley-Darby Allin battle, Chris Jericho's next title defense set

AEW Dynamite took this week's show to Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana, with a heavily-anticipated main event between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin set to headline. What AEW fans received was a show with some great, action-filled matches and a continuation of the week-to-week build that is quickly becoming a staple of the upstart promotion.

Coming out of this week's show, we now know that next week will feature an AEW championship match with Chris Jericho putting the title on the line against Scorpio Sky, a showdown between Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal winners MJF and Adam "Hangman" Page and a big time rematch between PAC and Kenny Omega.

Let's take a look now at the action that went down in Indianapolis.

What happened on AEW Dynamite?

Fenix def. Nick Jackson via pinfall after a spinning Muscle Buster. Tremendous opening match with both guys going all out. High spots were prevalent in and out of the ring before Fenix finally put Jackson away. After the match, Jackson tried for a handshake which Fenix refused before leaving the ring. Grade: B+

