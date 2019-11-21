AEW Dynamite results, recap, grades: Jon Moxley-Darby Allin battle, Chris Jericho's next title defense set
Moxley and Allin went to war in the main event of a show that featured all of AEW's special ingredients
AEW Dynamite took this week's show to Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana, with a heavily-anticipated main event between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin set to headline. What AEW fans received was a show with some great, action-filled matches and a continuation of the week-to-week build that is quickly becoming a staple of the upstart promotion.
Coming out of this week's show, we now know that next week will feature an AEW championship match with Chris Jericho putting the title on the line against Scorpio Sky, a showdown between Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal winners MJF and Adam "Hangman" Page and a big time rematch between PAC and Kenny Omega.
Big fan of wrestling? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in pro wrestling each week.
Let's take a look now at the action that went down in Indianapolis.
What happened on AEW Dynamite?
- Fenix def. Nick Jackson via pinfall after a spinning Muscle Buster. Tremendous opening match with both guys going all out. High spots were prevalent in and out of the ring before Fenix finally put Jackson away. After the match, Jackson tried for a handshake which Fenix refused before leaving the ring. Grade: B+
- Hikaru Shida def. Britt Baker via pinfall following a Falcon Arrow and knee. Surprisingly good effort from Baker against the always good Shida. Hard-hitting stuff with Shida getting the big victory. Grade: B-
- A Dark Order "cult recruitment" style video aired after a man was disrespected on a subway platform. The man then saw the video as he rode the subway.
- MJF and Adam "Hangman" Page won the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal. Billy Gunn was a surprise entrant in the match, receiving a huge pop from the crowd. Chuckie T eliminated Pentagon Jr. -- who was distracted by Christopher Daniels -- seconds after the match began. Jimmy Havoc and Marko Stunt were eliminated by Gunn but Havoc ran back in and used a staple gun on pretty much everyone in the match. Shawn Spears ran in and knocked Joey Janela off the top rope, resulting in Janela's elimination. MJF eliminated Orange Cassidy as he was showing down with Gunn. Wardlow distracted Gunn, resulting in Page eliminating him. In the end, it came down to Page and Jungle Boy; however, MJF had not yet actually been eliminated, allowing him to pull Jungle Boy's feet off the canvas for the final elimination. Next week, MJF and Page will wrestle for the Dynamite Dozen ring. The match was too heavy on outside interference leading to eliminations, but there was some fun to be had. Grade: C+
- Chris Jericho cut an in-ring promo where he said he had been fined for his actions during his temper tantrum thrown after losing the tag title match last week on Dynamite. He couldn't get out the word "sorry" during his apology, and had Jake Hager say the word whenever needed. Jericho said there would be "Chris Jericho's Thanksgiving Thank You Celebration" next week in Chicago. As he ended his promo, SCU's music hit. Scorpio Sky pointed out he pinned Jericho for his first AEW loss, and this led to Jericho challenging Sky to a match and SCU manipulating the situation into being a title match next week by playing into Jericho's arrogance. The rest of the Inner Circle ran in and put a beating on SCU, including handcuffing Daniels and Kazarian to the ropes while they roughed up Scorpio, culminating in Jericho hitting the Judas Effect. Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy had unsuccessful run-ins before Luchasaurus ran in and engaged in a staredown with Hager, who backed down and left the ring. Grade: B+
- Luchasaurus def. Peter Avalon via pinfall in a squash match. Nothing to see here as the big man ran through Avalon.
- Private Party def. Santana & Ortiz via pinfall after hitting Gin and Juice on Ortiz. A new-school version of the old-school tag formula. Marq Quen took a ton of offense early, getting his back worked over in a way that would come back later in the match when he collapsed trying to help Isiah Kassidy hit the Silly String. There was an awkward near-fall that confused the crowd as the ref stopped a three count where there was either supposed to be a save or possibly it wasn't the legal man going for the pin. Aside from that, this was a good match with a fired up, comeback victory for Private Party. After the match, the Inner Circle attempted to attack but Nick Jackson and Dustin Rhodes made the save to celebrate with the winners. Grade: B
- Jon Moxley def. Darby Allin via pinfall with a second rope Paradigm Shift. A special video package aired to start Allin's walk, showing him being zipped up in a body bag that said "Mox" and being crowd surfed in the bag through a concert. This was the violence expected from these two. Allin bumps like an absolute maniac, but had all his usual comeback hope moments throughout, including a focus on the fingers of Moxley. Allin went for a Coffin Drop and was caught into a sleeper by Moxley which then turned into very close near fall pinning combination for Allin. The two men ended up on the second rope where Moxley hit a huge Paradigm Shift for the three count. This was pure AEW from little touches pre-match through a wild match that probably never crossed anyone's mind in the past. Grade: A-
