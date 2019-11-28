AEW Dynamite results, recap, grades: Jon Moxley targets Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes attacked

A celebration, a title defense and a statement from a new title challenger. Those were the high spots in this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. While not everything was a high point in this week's television effort, the Inner Circle and Chris Jericho continued to be one of the brightest spots in all of professional wrestling.

Let's take a look at how the action went down from Sears Centre in suburban Chicago.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week.

Eventful night for 'Le Champion'

AEW champion Chris Jericho held an "Appreciation Celebration" to open the show with the Inner Circle giving its leader gifts -- including a large box containing Jericho's father -- former New York Ranger Ted Irvine -- who ran down the local Blackhawks to pick up a little heel heat for the always popular champ. Eventually, SCU, dressed as members of the marching band that were lining the entryway, ran in and attacked the Inner Circle, running them off as they were attacking the "TNT representative" whom Jericho did not feel gave him a warm enough "thank you" from the network. Also of note from the show open, Jericho introduced an actual, official Little Bit of the Bubbly sparkling wine.

AEW World Championship -- Chris Jericho def. Scorpio Sky via submission with the Liontamer. All seconds were banned from ringside for the match, leaving the tilt a true one-on-one affair with no threat of interference ... in theory, anyway. Down the stretch, Jericho reversed a dropkick off the ropes from Sky into a Liontamer, but the challenger was able to gut out an escape. Sky hit a cutter and locked in a Dragon Sleeper before Jake Hager ran in to distract Sky. Kazarian and Daniels ran in as Hager remained at ringside, standing on the apron. Jericho tried to hit Sky with the title belt in the chaos, only to fall victim to a TKO for a false finish that had the Chicago crowd biting. Sky also countered the Judas Effect into a backslide for another nearfall before Jericho was finally able to lock in the Liontamer a second time for the submission. Jericho attacked after the bell, locking in the Liontamer again before Jon Moxley's music hit and he emerged through the crowd as the show went off the air.

Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle continue to be one of the best things going in pro wrestling. The open was a successful version of the kind of celebration segments that so often fall flat on WWE programming. And Jericho's match with Sky delivered the goods in the ring. But, without question, the most important moment of the entire show was Moxley entering the picture. Moxley vs. Jericho in a title program just feels like a truly big deal and something beyond the fun and games Inner Circle antics. These segments were the peak of a show that sputtered at times. Grade: A-

What else happened on AEW Dynamite?