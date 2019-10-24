AEW Dynamite results, recap, grades: Wild Chris Jericho-Cody Rhodes brawl, tag team tournament finals set

AEW took the Dynamite on TNT action to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, with a show main-evented by two incredible performers in Jon Moxley and PAC. However, it wasn't the main event that stole the show, rather a confrontation between Chris Jericho's Inner Circle and Cody Rhodes' family -- both blood and adopted. The Inner Circle and Cody's crew battled in a skybox and in the concession area in one of the strongest moments to yet hit AEW's still-young weekly television show.

Let's take a look at what happened during a wrestling-heavy edition of AEW Dynamite this week in Pittsburgh.

Big fan of wrestling? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in pro wrestling each week.

Inner Circle can't escape Cody's family

As Cody came to the ring for a previously-advertised announcement regarding his future, he was interrupted by The Inner Circle -- who had arrived as ticket-buying fans earlier in the night -- in a luxury box blasting air horns. Jericho had a microphone and began to taunt Cody, who was ready to head up the arena steps for a confrontation before the AEW champion pointed out Cody would be walking into a 4-on-1 situation. The number issue was quickly taken care of as Dustin Rhodes, MJF and DDP all came out and charged up the steps with Cody.

The Inner Circle locked themselves in another luxury box before Cody took MJF's scarf, wrapped it around his hand and punched through the glass on the door before barging in and starting a wild brawl that carried out to the concession area. Security eventually broke up the action as Jericho screamed for his rivals to be removed while his group were paying customers who'd paid for their tickets.

Jericho's work over the past couple years has been outstanding, and there are endless words to be written about his ability to constantly reinvent himself while maintaining the core of what makes him a special performer. But his work in AEW, especially since All Out and the launch of Dynamite, has been next-level great. Cody has also done a fantastic job in his role of helping this become one of the better builds to a world title match we've seen from an American company in the past few years. This was a great segment overall, but it's the work of Jericho that takes it to being simply wonderful television. Grade: A-

What else happened on AEW Dynamite?