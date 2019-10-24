AEW Dynamite results, recap, grades: Wild Chris Jericho-Cody Rhodes brawl, tag team tournament finals set
Jericho's crew paid for taunting Cody when the title challenger's family took it to The Inner Circle
AEW took the Dynamite on TNT action to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night, with a show main-evented by two incredible performers in Jon Moxley and PAC. However, it wasn't the main event that stole the show, rather a confrontation between Chris Jericho's Inner Circle and Cody Rhodes' family -- both blood and adopted. The Inner Circle and Cody's crew battled in a skybox and in the concession area in one of the strongest moments to yet hit AEW's still-young weekly television show.
Let's take a look at what happened during a wrestling-heavy edition of AEW Dynamite this week in Pittsburgh.
Inner Circle can't escape Cody's family
As Cody came to the ring for a previously-advertised announcement regarding his future, he was interrupted by The Inner Circle -- who had arrived as ticket-buying fans earlier in the night -- in a luxury box blasting air horns. Jericho had a microphone and began to taunt Cody, who was ready to head up the arena steps for a confrontation before the AEW champion pointed out Cody would be walking into a 4-on-1 situation. The number issue was quickly taken care of as Dustin Rhodes, MJF and DDP all came out and charged up the steps with Cody.
The Inner Circle locked themselves in another luxury box before Cody took MJF's scarf, wrapped it around his hand and punched through the glass on the door before barging in and starting a wild brawl that carried out to the concession area. Security eventually broke up the action as Jericho screamed for his rivals to be removed while his group were paying customers who'd paid for their tickets.
Jericho's work over the past couple years has been outstanding, and there are endless words to be written about his ability to constantly reinvent himself while maintaining the core of what makes him a special performer. But his work in AEW, especially since All Out and the launch of Dynamite, has been next-level great. Cody has also done a fantastic job in his role of helping this become one of the better builds to a world title match we've seen from an American company in the past few years. This was a great segment overall, but it's the work of Jericho that takes it to being simply wonderful television. Grade: A-
What else happened on AEW Dynamite?
- AEW tag team championship tournament semifinals -- Lucha Bros def. Private Party via pinfall after hitting Zero Mercy. This didn't have quite the electricity of Private Party's coming out ... party against the Young Bucks. It was a good showing for the young team against one of the most electric teams in the world, however, and the Lucha Bros. advance to the finals in what feels like the right decision for the biggest match possible.
- AEW tag championship tournament semifinals -- SCU (Scorpio Sky & Kazarian) def. The Dark Order via pinfall when Kazarian hit Stu Grayson with the SCU Later. The crowd wasn't into the match until the end, when the action picked up and SCU got the win to hit big with the fans. The Inner Circle walked through the crowd during the match, taking seats in a skybox because the members of the group were not scheduled for the show. There's history and heat already established between SCU and the Lucha Bros, so it makes the most sense for those teams to battle it out for the tag straps. And the tag division has been left in a very good place after the tournament, feeling very developed from top to bottom with obvious avenues for future matches.
- Kenny Omega def. Joey Janela via pinfall with the One-Winged Angel. Janela and Omega have now put on two very good matches within the AEW ring. This go-round lacked the plunder of their no-DQ match that was filmed for AEW Dark, but the sharper focus on the wrestling action did not hurt it. Janela proving he can go with Omega is a very good thing for his future in the promotion.
- The Young Bucks def. Best Friends via pinfall after hitting Chuck Taylor with More Bang For Your Buck. Orange Cassidy was involved at a few points, including hitting a top rope dive to the outside -- with his hands in his pockets, of course -- and the crowd ate his involvement up. The Bucks were able to survive a tough challenge before getting the win and accepting the challenge from Ortiz & Santana for a match at Full Gear.
- Britt Baker def. Jamie Hayter via submission with Lockjaw. Baker was given a video package and an entrance with the Pittsburgh Steelers mascot in her home town. Hayter looked good, which is no surprise to anyone who has seen her work in places such as Stardom, but was there to do the deal against Baker. Brandi Rhodes, oddly enough, later attacked Hayter as she was ready to give a backstage promo following her loss.
- Jon Moxley and PAC battled to a time-limit draw. The main event of the show was the first AEW TV match to fall victim to "TV time remaining." PAC attacked Moxley with a chair during his entrance, putting Mox on the defensive for much of the match. Moxley hit the Paradigm Shift with slightly more than 10 seconds remaining as both men were unloading urgent offense, but PAC kicked out, leading the ref to call off the match as time had expired. Following the match, Moxley hit the referee with the Deathrider out of frustration as the show went off the air.
