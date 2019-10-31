AEW Dynamite results, recap: Inner Circle wreaks havoc, inaugural tag team champions crowned

AEW Dynamite on TNT made its way to Charleston, West Virginia, on Wednesday night as the build to the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view event on Nov. 9 rolls along. This week's edition was again a fast-paced, solid two hours of action that effectively mixed in the campiness that accompanies a Halloween Eve episode of a pro wrestling show with ... well, actual entertaining pro wrestling matches.

History was made on Dynamite as the main event this week saw the crowning of the inaugural AEW world tag team champions, capping off what's been an incredible tournament over the past several weeks. Meanwhile, The Inner Circle continued to make its dastardly presence felt as the world championship feud between Cody and Chris Jericho for Full Gear continues to bring the heat each and every week.

Let's have a look now at everything that went down on Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite results

Adam "Hangman" Page def. Sammy Guevara via pinfall in a terrific opening match after the Buckshot Lariat. Post-match, Page vowed that he'll do some "cowboy s--t" at Full Gear and take PAC's head off.

in a terrific opening match after the Buckshot Lariat. Post-match, Page vowed that he'll do some "cowboy s--t" at Full Gear and take PAC's head off. Hikaru Shida def. Shanna via pinfall after a Shining Wizard.

after a Shining Wizard. Santana & Ortiz blindsided The Rock 'n' Roll Express at the top of the ramp. The legendary Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson, who were scheduled to be on hand Wednesday night to present the AEW tag team titles to the tournament victors, were out to cut a promo when the Inner Circle members attacked. Santana & Ortiz powerbombed Morton through the stage before The Young Bucks were out to make the save. Proud & Powerful with complete disrespect for the legends, Rock 'n' Roll Express #AEWDynamite



GET TO #Dynamite on @tntdrama NOW! @TheRobertGibson @RealRickyMorton pic.twitter.com/TuWfoXZnIO — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 31, 2019