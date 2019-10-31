AEW Dynamite results, recap: Inner Circle wreaks havoc, inaugural tag team champions crowned
Chris Jericho's band of cronies terrorized past and present babyfaces on this week's show
AEW Dynamite on TNT made its way to Charleston, West Virginia, on Wednesday night as the build to the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view event on Nov. 9 rolls along. This week's edition was again a fast-paced, solid two hours of action that effectively mixed in the campiness that accompanies a Halloween Eve episode of a pro wrestling show with ... well, actual entertaining pro wrestling matches.
History was made on Dynamite as the main event this week saw the crowning of the inaugural AEW world tag team champions, capping off what's been an incredible tournament over the past several weeks. Meanwhile, The Inner Circle continued to make its dastardly presence felt as the world championship feud between Cody and Chris Jericho for Full Gear continues to bring the heat each and every week.
Let's have a look now at everything that went down on Wednesday night's edition of AEW Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite results
- Adam "Hangman" Page def. Sammy Guevara via pinfall in a terrific opening match after the Buckshot Lariat. Post-match, Page vowed that he'll do some "cowboy s--t" at Full Gear and take PAC's head off.
- Hikaru Shida def. Shanna via pinfall after a Shining Wizard.
- Santana & Ortiz blindsided The Rock 'n' Roll Express at the top of the ramp. The legendary Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson, who were scheduled to be on hand Wednesday night to present the AEW tag team titles to the tournament victors, were out to cut a promo when the Inner Circle members attacked. Santana & Ortiz powerbombed Morton through the stage before The Young Bucks were out to make the save.
- Best Friends & Orange Cassidy def. Alex Reynolds, John Silver & QT Marshall via pinfall after Storm Zero to Reynolds. This was the match which incorporated the popular Adult Swim cartoon Rick & Morty, with Chuckie T, Trent Beretta and Cassidy dressed as characters.
- Chris Jericho and Cody met at the top of the ramp for the official contract signing for the AEW world championship match at Full Gear. There was no melee this week between Cody and Jericho, but that doesn't mean the Inner Circle didn't strike in some fashion. They cut to a video in the parking lot where Guevara showed Dustin Rhodes being battered by Jake Hager. Hager kneed Rhodes in the groin during the beatdown, a callback to his Bellator MMA fight from this past Friday night which ended in a no contest after he executed two low blows on his opponent. It ended with Rhodes having his arm slammed in the limousine door.
- Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks def. The Hybrid 2 & Kip Sabian via pinfall after Omega put Jack Evans away with the One-Winged Angel. The Bucks were dressed as "Street Fighter" characters while Omega was donning a Sans from Undertale mask for his entrance. Post-match, The Bucks were mingling with two fans at ringside who were wearing Rick & Morty masks ... but it turned out to be Santana & Ortiz who attacked before fleeing through the crowd.
- Jon Moxley emerged through the crowd and hit a Paradigm Shift on "The Librarian" Peter Avalon before turning his attention on the mic to his Full Gear match with Kenny Omega becoming unsanctioned earlier in the day. Moxley fired off on the AEW and Turner executives who are trying to hold him back because he's too violent, and he said that he will beat Omega within an inch of his life on Nov. 9. "Kenny Omega's blood will be on AEW's hands," Moxley said. He finished with one final message to the suits of, "kiss my a**, stay the hell out of my way." Very effective promo by one of the best talkers in the game to hype one of the marquee bouts on the upcoming PPV.
- AEW World Tag Team Championship -- SCU (Scorpio Sky & Kazarian) def. The Lucha Bros. via pinfall to win the titles after Sky surprised Pentagon Jr. with a cradle pin. This finals match was fantastic, and while the cradle finish was creative, it didn't necessarily resonate well with the live crowd. Still, SCU are in the history books your first-ever AEW world tag team champions.
