AEW Dynamite start time, wrestling live stream, how to watch TNT premiere online, match card
TNT hosts the inaugural edition of AEW Dynamite as a new pro wrestling competitor emerges on cable TV
A journey to change the landscape of the pro wrestling industry culminates on Wednesday night when All Elite Wrestling debuts AEW Dynamite on TNT. The premiere show airs live Wednesday night from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. beginning at 8 p.m. ET and features some of the top wrestling talent in the world that a much larger audience will now get the opportunity to know just a little bit better. Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, PAC, "Hangman" Page and more will be in action on the card, and the first ever AEW women's champion will be crowned when Riho and Nyla Rose clash. Jon Moxley will also appear on the show, though he is not announced to compete in a match.
AEW was born out of a commitment from Rhodes and The Young Bucks to prove independent talent could sell 10,000 tickets, which they did with All In in September 2018. The event's success and the financial backing of the Kahn family led to the formation of AEW, further pay-per-view events and the eventual weekly TV deal with TNT -- which begins on Wednesday night as what's being dubbed as the "Wednesday Night Wars" begins.
Big fan of pro wrestling? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know each week.
Below is all the information you need to catch the premiere episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT this Wednesday evening.
Watch AEW Dynamite
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2
Location: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.
Start time: 8 p.m. ET
Watch live: TNT | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
AEW Dynamite match card
- Chris Jericho & Santana & Ortiz vs. Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
- Women's Championship: Riho vs. Nyla Rose
- Adam "Hangman" Page vs. PAC
- Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
- MJF vs. Brandon Cutler
