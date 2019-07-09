AEW Fight for the Fallen card, matches, date, start time, how to watch on PPV, wrestling live stream
All the information you need to catch the AEW Fight for the Fallen event on Saturday night
All Elite Wrestling is continuing to gain steam within the industry, and just two weeks after it presented the second live event in its history, we're already set to gear up for the third installment. Saturday night, AEW will present the Fight for the Fallen card, the final free event before the promotion heads to Chicago for its All Out pay-per-view, which will lead into its television debut upcoming on TNT this fall on an announced date.
The Fight for the Fallen moniker carries a lot of meaning for this show as a portion of the proceeds will be donated to victims of gun violence.
The match card features many of the big-name AEW superstars once again with the event likely to be headlined by a dream tag team match pitting The Young Bucks against Cody & Dustin Rhodes. In addition to the matches already announced, Chris Jericho, who is set to take on Hangman Page at All Out to crown the first AEW world champion, is advertised to make an appearance in some form at Fight for the Fallen this weekend. Below is all the information you need to watch AEW Fight for the Fallen on Saturday evening.
How to watch AEW Fight for the Fallen
Date: Saturday, July 13
Time: 8:30 p.m. ET ("The Buy In" pre-show at 7:30 p.m.)
Location: Daily's Place Amphitheater -- Jacksonville, Florida
"The Buy In" live steam (free): B/R Live
Fight for the Fallen live stream (free): B/R Live
AEW Fight for the Fallen match card
- The Young Bucks vs. Cody & Dustin Rhodes
- Kenny Omega vs. CIMA
- SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) vs. The Lucha Brothers
- Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian
- Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie
- Joey Janela, Jimmy Havoc & Darby Allin vs. Shawn Spears, MJF & Sammy Guevara ("The Buy In")
