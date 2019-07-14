AEW Fight for the Fallen results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, highlights

All Elite Wrestling is holding its third event on Saturday night as it presents AEW Fight for the Fallen from Jacksonville, Florida, live at 8:30 p.m. ET on BR Live. The event, which will support victims of gun violence, has been relatively slow to build outside of the main match and has the least momentum of the three AEW shows thus far, so it will be interesting to see what goes down throughout the card.

Featured in matches on Saturday are many big-name AEW superstars with a likely main event pitting The Young Bucks against Cody & Dustin Rhodes. In addition to the matches already announced, Chris Jericho -- set to take on Hangman Page at All Out to crown the first AEW world champion -- is advertised to make an appearance in some form with a live microphone. Multiple matches were added the few days before the show began.

AEW Fight for the Fallen match card

The Young Bucks vs. Cody & Dustin Rhodes

Kenny Omega vs. CIMA

SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky) vs. The Lucha Brothers

Hangman Page vs. Kip Sabian

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

Dark Order vs. Angelico & Jack Evans vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus

Chris Jericho with a live microphone

AEW Fight for the Fallen results, grades

Sony Kiss def. Peter Avalon via pinfall (The Buy In): Kiss displayed his impressive athleticism throughout while the continued Librarian gimmick drew boos from the crowd. Leva Bates attempted to help Avalon when Kiss fell outside the ring but instead distracted him. Kiss ultimately hit a couple back handsprings and a falling split leg drop from the second rope to get the victory. This was fine for an opening match at an event like this, but there was nothing really to take home. Still, Kiss had a solid showing; I would like to see him in a more interesting and meaningful bout. Grade: D

Britt Baker & Riho vs. Shoko Nakajima & Bea Priestley (The Buy In): The crowd was excited to see Priestley make her debut, and the work between Riho and Nakajima was fun except when they were exchanging blows that were so clearly pulled that it took the viewer out of the match a bit. Baker seemed slow and a bit rusty in the bout, which is to be expected as she has not been competing regularly. A tope suicida from Nakajima took out Riho, while a senton (that missed a prone Baker) resulted in a two count that Riho attempted to break up. Riho later hit Nakajima with some impressive moves, including a northern lights suplex, for a pair of 2.9 counts. The women then traded maneuvers in a fast-paced finish that saw Nakajima fold over Riho for the 1-2-3. The final few minutes between Riho and Nakajima were by far the most impressive and drastically improved the overall match. AEW spent the rest of the bout mostly building a Baker-Priestley feud with continuous interactions and stand-offs, including a pull-apart brawl after the bell. Grade: C+

Joey Janela, Jimmy Havoc & Darby Allin vs. Shawn Spears, MJF & Sammy Guevara: Spears' heat with MJF (his teammate and Cody's friend) and Allin (his opponent, whom he stole the spotlight from at Fyter Fest) was the only notable part of the front half of the bout. Havoc hit a cool superplex on Guevara standing on Spears' back for the spot of the match. Guevara then got his moment by going back and forth with tope suicidas and corkscrews before hitting a standing Spanish fly on Allin for a 2.5 count. Janela hit Guevara with a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron to basically eliminate him from the match. Spears rolled Guevara back in the ring for a tag and then hit Allin with a DVD for the win. As with the preceding women's match, this bout was more about advancing a story than the competition itself outside of the aforementioned flurry. Spears going over was important here for All Out, though the crowd was seemingly more interested in the other five men in the match. Grade: C+