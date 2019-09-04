AEW Full Gear card: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega match rescheduled for PPV in Baltimore
After missing their All Out date, Moxley and Omega will clash in Baltimore
After a case of MRSA led an "absolutely gutted" Jon Moxley to pull out of his scheduled AEW All Out match with Kenny Omega, the two are now set to clash at the promotion's Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 9 at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. The match has been brewing since Moxley made his shocking debut for All Elite Wrestling very shortly after his departure from WWE at Double or Nothing and attacked Omega to cap off the promotion's debut PPV event.
Omega got revenge with his own attack on Moxley at AEW's Fyter Fest event in June, and the two were set to meet on this past weekend's pay-per-view event from the Chicago suburbs before the former WWE superstar was forced to pull out of the match after contracting the infection in his elbow. Fans were treated to a great Omega showing, regardless, as the former IWGP heavyweight champion went one-on-one with PAC in a thriller, dropping the match to the former WWE cruiserweight champion. But the bout was missing the storyline elements that had fans so excited for the Omega vs. Moxley matchup.
The setback may have made things better, however, because Omega cut one of the best promos of his career on "Being the Elite" when he found out Moxley had withdrawn from the match. That promo, combined with AEW hitting the TNT airwaves on Oct. 2, could make an already huge match even bigger.
