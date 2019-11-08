AEW Full Gear matches, card, wrestling start time, date, All Elite Wrestling PPV rumors, location

AEW has begun its journey of becoming a major player within the pro wrestling industry with its weekly Dynamite show on TNT, and the promotion will take another step forward this weekend with the Full Gear pay-per-view event from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. AEW has had its share of PPVs this year during the first year of its existence, but Full Gear will mark the first big show where storylines were allowed to build and breathe on television throughout a few weeks.

AEW Full Gear on this weekend is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET, and will available through multiple PPV outlets. The Buy-In pre-show will get things started at 7 p.m. Let's now take a look at the action set for AEW Full Gear and make some predictions as to what other bouts we might be treated to on the card.

Big fan of wrestling? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in pro wrestling each week.

AEW Full Gear matches

AEW Championship -- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody: This is the first big "program" given time to build over weeks of television for AEW, and it's done a spectacular job making it feel important through video packages and promos. Jericho is doing incredible work in once again recreating himself and making The Inner Circle faction feel like a big deal. The recent concession area brawl between Inner Circle and Cody's "family" upped the stakes yet again.

Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley: A match originally set for All Out before Moxley was forced out of the match due to MRSA. The extra time given to build things up has been a blessing, however, as the story of just how badly these two want to get their hands on each other has been able to truly gain traction. When Moxley and Omega were finally in the ring opposite each other during a recent tag match, the energy was electric without AEW giving away too much.

The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz: The early editions of AEW Dynamite ended with wild overbooked endings that allowed for a lot of interaction in a short amount of time. In that space, fans were treated to Santana & Ortiz of The Inner Circle mixing things up with The Young Bucks. That followed up on the All Out PPV where Santana & Ortiz debuted by attacking the Bucks and the Lucha Bros. Jericho issued the challenge to the Bucks, again doing the verbal heavy lifting, and the Bucks accepted on Dynamite after defeating Best Friends.

AEW Women's Championship -- Riho (c) vs. Emi Sakura: This became the rumored women's title match for the pay-per-view. The match became official just days before the show, and it now makes sense that Sakura scored a win over Allie, Penelope Ford and Sadie Gibbs in a four-way match on AEW Dark. Sakura also pinned Riho in a tag match on the final pre-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite.

PAC vs. Adam "Hangman" Page: This match was made official after the Oct. 23 edition of Dynamite. PAC had involved himself in the issues between Omega and Moxley before Moxley turned on him and the two battled to a TV time limit draw to close that edition of Dynamite. Since losing to Jericho in the match to determine the first ever AEW champion, Page has been mostly a bit player on the roster. He's around for tag matches or occasional backup, but little beyond that. Getting in the ring with PAC gets him back in a big match on PPV. It's also worth noting that Page lost to PAC on the first edition of Dynamite -- a match that was originally scheduled for Double or Nothing before being canceled.

AEW Tag Team Championship -- SCU (c) vs. Lucha Bros vs. Private Party: After SCU pulled off the mild upset by beating the Lucha Bros in the finals of the tag title tournament, the rematch was set. There would, however, be a third team involved. Private Party punched their ticket by defeating The Dark Order on the Nov. 6 edition of Dynamite.

Shawn Spears vs. Joey Janela: Spears attacked Janela backstage, threatening to rip his tongue out of his mouth. The very next week on Dynamite, Janela chased off both Spears and manager Tully Blanchard. The match was then announced just a few days before Full Gear as these two enter a program with one another.

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley ("The Buy-In" pre-show): This matchup was announced during the AEW Dark episode that aired just days before Full Gear. These two rivals will clash one-on-one to help get the night started, and it could maybe launch one of these ladies towards a future AEW women's title shot.