AEW Full Gear results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, wrestling highlights

AEW returns to pay-per-view on Saturday night with the presentation of its Full Gear event, live from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. Over the course of the past month, All Elite Wrestling has enjoyed massive exposure to a new audience with its weekly Dynamite show on TNT each Wednesday, and those introductory episodes have all been masterfully building to this loaded card that we're being treated to on Saturday night.

In the main event, the AEW world championship will be on the line as Chris Jericho defends against Cody, who has promised that he will never be placed in this top position again should he come up short. The second marquee bout that's been heavily-hyped will see Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley do battle in an unsanctioned, lights out match to finally settle their differences in the squared circle. In addition, the AEW women's and tag team titles will also be up for grabs on Saturday night at Full Gear.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with live results and highlights along with a detailed recap and grades at the bottom of the post.

AEW Full Gear matches

AEW Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody

AEW Women's Championship: Riho (c) vs. Emi Sakura

Adam "Hangman" Page vs. PAC

AEW Tag Team Championship: SCU (c) vs. Lucha Bros vs. Private Party

AEW Full Gear live results, highlights

AEW Full Gear recap, grades

Britt Baker def. Bea Priestly via submission: This was, while still shaky at times, Baker's best showing in AEW in large part due to the efforts of Priestley. Baker went for Lockjaw early but couldn't quite lock it in. Priestly hit some big, flashy spots before Baker was finally able to get Lockjaw clinched for the tap. After the match, Brandi Rhodes and Awesome Kong came out and attacked Priestley. The duo cut off a chunk of Priestley's hair after a brief attack and walked off. Grade: C

Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz: In progress