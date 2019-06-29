AEW Fyter Fest results: Live updates, recap, grades, matches, card, start time, highlights

It may not have the hype of Double or Nothing, but the second event presented under the All Elite Wrestling banner is still important. Coming from a much smaller venue at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center, the first incarnation of Fyter Fest will feature nearly all of the company's stars, just not in its main storylines as it builds towards its next major event, All Out.

Fyter Fest is being held in conjunction with CEO Gaming, and it is the second year in a row that Kenny Omega is working with the gaming event company for a wrestling show. Omega, a huge fan of video games who is popular in that community, led the way for this show both in real life and in storyline, which comically played off the failed Fyre Fest musical event.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday night updating this story with the latest results from the show. It will begin with a kickoff show at 7:30 p.m. ET, one hour before the main card begins at 8:30 p.m. (watch and stream AEW Fyter Fest live). We will be grading each match as it goes as well. Be sure to check out the full card below and the updating results at the bottom of the post.

Listen to our breakdown of the return of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff to WWE below and be sure to subscribe to the State of Combat with Brian Campbell podcast for wrestling shows every Wednesday.

AEW Fyter Fest match card

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers & Laredo Kid

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

Cody vs. Darby Allin

Hangman Page vs. MJF vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy

Christopher Daniels vs. CIMA

Nyla Rose vs. Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Michael Nakazawa vs. Alex Jebailey in a hardcore match (The Buy In)

AEW Fyter Fest results, grades

Updates will begin at the conclusion of the first match.

Best Friends def. Private Party (via pinfall) and SCU (The Buy In): The winners of this match will earn a shot at All Out for a first-round by in the tag team championship tournament. A beautiful shooting star press by Marq Quen of Private Party got the first near fall and drew a light chant from the crowd. He later flipped out of an attempted German suplex from the top rope and assisted in a huricanrana cutter for another close count. With Quen out of the ring following a failed dive and SCU knocked out, the Best Friends took advantage of Isiah Kassidy, hitting Strong Zero for the 1-2-3. Perfect opening match for the show with non-stop action and a couple highlight moments. The Dark Order appeared on the big screen after the match to challenge the Best Friends. Suddenly, the lights went off and the group surrounded the ringside area; then the lights went off again and they were all gone. The post-match storyline was unnecessary in the moment and really cooled things off in the arena. Grade: B-