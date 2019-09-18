AEW news, rumors: Jon Moxley reveals Wrestle Kingdom 14 plans, tag team championship tournament bracket

As All Elite Wrestling's Oct. 2 debut on TNT draws near, many members of the roster are finishing up their independent bookings and transitioning to their status as full-time workers on a nationally-televised brand. But arguably AEW's biggest star is already planning for a major event outside the company in 2020.

Jon Moxley is saying he "100 percent" plans to take part in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 14, which next year will take place over two nights on Saturday, Jan. 4 and Sunday, Jan. 5. Moxley is the current IWGP United States champion and is set to face former champion Juice Robinson for the belt at the King of Pro Wreslting on Oct. 14. Regardless of whether he still holds the championship come the two-night event at the Tokyo Dome, Moxley told NJPW's website he plans to be in action.

"100 percent I plan to be at the Tokyo Dome," Moxley said in the interview. "I don't know who I'll be facing, whether I'm still U.S. champion. But I've been in WrestleMania, in the G1 and this is the next step. Anyone who's anyone in Japan has competed in the Tokyo Dome, so I absolutely plan on being there."

Moxley was recently forced out of his match with Kenny Omega at AEW's All Out pay-per-view after a MRSA infection in his elbow pushed him to the sidelines. That bout has been rescheduled for the Nov. 9 Full Gear pay-per-view from Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. He's also still currently scheduled to appear -- though no match has been booked -- at the Oct. 2 debut for AEW on TNT, as well as having an announced bout with fellow former WWE superstar Shawn Spears on the Oct. 9 television show.

The full brackets for the AEW tag team championship tournament has been released by the promotion. On one side of the bracket is The Young Bucks vs. Private Party and The Lucha Bros. vs. Jurassic Express. The other side features Best Friends vs. SCU as well as The Dark Order, who earned a bye with their victory over Best Friends at All Out. The #AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament begins on Wednesday, October 9th in Boston. Here is the complete bracket as seen on Road to @AEWonTNT Episode #3 pic.twitter.com/aA72ns4eDV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 18, 2019