AEW Revolution card, matches, PPV price, predictions, start time, location

AEW has been on a roll of late as the upstart pro wrestling promotion continues its ascension. That momentum hopefully continues with AEW Revolution, which is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 29. AEW makes its way back to the Chicago area, which has become a home base of sorts for AEW during its inception, with Revolution emanating live from the Wintrust Arena.

The promotion's blend of high-end wrestling and straightforward storytelling will be on display as it continues to make its mark on the professional wrestling world. What we can expect involves a few matches with deep-running bad blood. Headlining the card is an AEW championship clash between champion Chris Jericho and No. 1 contender Jon Moxley, two men who have been rivals in WWE in years past.

AEW Revolution goes down on Saturday, Feb. 29, with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The show will air on traditional PPV ($59.99) as well as being available for purchase from B/R Live ($49.99). For those outside the United States, you can purchase AEW Revolution via Fite.tv ($19.99).

AEW Revolution predictions

AEW Championship -- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley: Moxley has managed to battle his way to a world title match despite assaults and temptation from the champion. Jericho felt like the correct option as champion to get things off the ground with AEW, but Moxley feels like the right guy to take the title. It just feels like there's high potential for great TV with an angry Jericho and his friends trying everything they can to get the title back. Pick: Jon Moxley wins the title

AEW Tag Team Championship -- Kenny Omega & Adam "Hangman" Page (c) vs. The Young Bucks: Page and Omega formed a somewhat reluctant partnership as Page seemingly desired to abandon his Elite brothers, but Omega reeled him back in. While AEW isn't a promotion that seems likely to do a lot of fast title changes, Page and Omega losing through miscommunication continues to build on that storyline foundation which began months back. Pick: The Young Bucks win the titles

Cody vs. MJF: MJF being reduced to simply "a great, old-school heel" does him a disservice. He is a wonderful blend of old-school sensibilities and new-school approaches. Cody is a centerpiece of AEW, but there's not much value in him beating MJF. Cody can't ever wrestle for the AEW title again -- you know, until the story demands it -- and his coming up short in the quest for revenge is actually the best character development for both. Pick: MJF wins

AEW Women's Championship -- Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander: Rose has steadily improved both inside the ring and out since the inception of AEW, and that culminated recently in a title win over inaugural women's champion Riho. Statlander is still relatively new to being a pro wrestler, which makes her talent at this point all the more impressive. But Rose isn't going to lose a title she just won. Whomever beats Rose will do so after a lengthy title reign and in a moment that feels special. Pick: Nyla Rose retains the title

Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager: There's simply no way you can put Rhodes over here. Whatever your thoughts on Hager -- and there are plenty to be had -- his entire role as Jericho's muscle falls apart if he can't win here. Rhodes remains a truly under-appreciated talent, even in the modern era where fans have been more willing to accept him for the talent he truly has always been. And one of the things a talent like him can do is thrive despite losing to someone like Hager. Pick: Jake Hager wins

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara: Allin has established himself as a star AEW has a lot of faith in, and it doesn't hurt that he has risen to the occasion every time they've given him a chance. Guevara is very similar in his youth and big-match capabilities. I'd believe that Guevara may get the win to spin off into a longer feud, but Allin needs to get meaningful wins if AEW is going to continue to push him the way he has been. Pick: Darby Allin wins