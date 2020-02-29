AEW Revolution live stream, wrestling start time, how to watch online, PPV cost, card, matches
All the information you need to watch the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Saturday night
Long-simmering rivalries will come to a head Saturday night when AEW brings us its Revolution event from Wintrust Arena in Chicago to pay-per-view. Chris Jericho will put the AEW championship on the line when he faces off with Jon Moxley in the night's main event. These two are old rivals dating back to their time in WWE together, but things have taken a far more serious turn in the AEW realm and Moxley is looking to end Jericho's reign as the first AEW champion in history.
Also on the card, Cody and MJF will battle as Cody gets his wish after MJF turned on him and cost him his only shot at winning the AEW championship. Cody had to accept a series of stipulations to earn the match, culminating in a cage match against Wardlow to finally secure his chance to get his hands on his former protege.
Below is all the information you need to watch AEW Revolution on Saturday night. Be sure to catch up with all our AEW Revolution predictions ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.
Watch 2020 AEW Revolution
Date: Saturday, Feb. 29
Location: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Buy-In pre-show starts at 7 p.m.)
TV: Traditional PPV -- $59.99 | Stream: B/R Live -- $49.99; International on Fite TV -- $19.99
AEW Revolution match card
- AEW World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley
- AEW Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega and Adam "Hangman" Page (c) vs. The Young Bucks
- Cody vs. MJF
- AEW Women's Championship: Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander
- Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager
- Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara
- PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
-
AEW Revolution matches, card, date
AEW makes its way back to Chicago for its first pay-per-view event of 2020
-
WWE WrestleMania 36 matches, card, date
WWE is in the process of building its biggest card of the year for WrestleMania in Tampa
-
WWE Elimination Chamber matches, card
Competitors will once again step into the Elimination Chamber in an attempt to secure big spots...
-
SD recap: Reigns vs. Goldberg confirmed
A star-studded edition of SmackDown featured Goldberg and John Cena in big moments as the WrestleMania...
-
WWE Super ShowDown card, predictions
A look at all the action you can expect from WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Thursday
-
How to watch WWE Super ShowDown
All the information you need to watch the WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view live on Thursday
-
WWE Super ShowDown results, grades
A poorly-booked show during WWE's latest trip to Saudi Arabia ended with a shocking finish
-
NXT TakeOver: Portland results, grades
There were some surprises on Sunday night during a tremendous NXT TakeOver: Portland show