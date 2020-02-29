AEW Revolution live stream, wrestling start time, how to watch online, PPV cost, card, matches

Long-simmering rivalries will come to a head Saturday night when AEW brings us its Revolution event from Wintrust Arena in Chicago to pay-per-view. Chris Jericho will put the AEW championship on the line when he faces off with Jon Moxley in the night's main event. These two are old rivals dating back to their time in WWE together, but things have taken a far more serious turn in the AEW realm and Moxley is looking to end Jericho's reign as the first AEW champion in history.

Also on the card, Cody and MJF will battle as Cody gets his wish after MJF turned on him and cost him his only shot at winning the AEW championship. Cody had to accept a series of stipulations to earn the match, culminating in a cage match against Wardlow to finally secure his chance to get his hands on his former protege.

Below is all the information you need to watch AEW Revolution on Saturday night. Be sure to catch up with all our AEW Revolution predictions ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.

Watch 2020 AEW Revolution

Date: Saturday, Feb. 29

Location: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Buy-In pre-show starts at 7 p.m.)

TV: Traditional PPV -- $59.99 | Stream: B/R Live -- $49.99; International on Fite TV -- $19.99

AEW Revolution match card