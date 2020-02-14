AEW Revolution matches, card, date, location, start time, PPV predictions, rumors

All Elite Wrestling will be making its return to one of the areas that has been established as a "home base" of sorts with AEW Revolution from Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The AEW Revolution card marks the first pay-per-view effort of 2020 for the upstart promotion, and the second since the beginning of their weekly Dynamite television show on TNT.

AEW's blend of high-end wrestling and straightforward storytelling will clearly be on display as it continues to make its mark on the professional wrestling world. What we can expect involves a few matches with deep-running bad blood. Headlining the card is an AEW championship clash between champion Chris Jericho and No. 1 contender Jon Moxley, two men who have been rivals in WWE in years past.

Big fan of AEW? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in AEW each week.

AEW Revolution goes down on Saturday, Feb. 29, with the main show expected to begin at 8 p.m. ET. The show will air on traditional PPV as well as being available for purchase from B/R Live as has been the case with previous AEW PPV efforts.

AEW Revolution matches

AEW Championship -- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley: Jericho has clearly feared the idea of facing off with Moxley, and went as far as to offer a near-equal stake in The Inner Circle if Moxley joined his crew. This led to Moxley smashing a bottle of champagne over Jericho's head and Jericho driving a spike into Moxley's eye the following week. Moxley battled through the injury, however, beating PAC on Dynamite to earn a shot at Jericho and the title.

AEW Tag Team Championship -- Kenny Omega & Adam "Hangman" Page (c) vs. Feb. 19 battle royal winners: Page and Omega formed a somewhat reluctant partnership as Page seemingly desired to abandon his Elite brothers, but Omega reeled him back in. They won a four-way match to become No. 1 contenders to the tag titles before defeating SCU to win the titles in the first title change in AEW history. They now are set to defend the titles against the winners of a battle royal which will take place on the Feb. 19 of Dynamite.

Cody vs. MJF: MJF turned on Cody, delivering a low blow after throwing in the towel during Cody's shot at Jericho's AEW title. Cody's own stipulation stated he'd never again challenge for the championship if he lost the match to Jericho. In one evening, MJF cost Cody any opportunity to seemingly ever win the championship in the promotion he helped build and tore down a part of his family structure. After begging for MJF to give him a match, Cody was forced to accept three stipulations to receive the match at Revolution. Cody cannot touch MJF prior to Revolution, he must wrestle MJF's bodyguard Wardlow in a steel cage and he must take 10 public lashings from MJF on an episode of Dynamite. After Cody accepted, the match was on.

Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager: After Hager slammed Rhodes' arm in a car door, there was not much more reason needed for this match to happen. But Hager has not yet actually wrestled in AEW, instead serving as Jericho's muscle. Finally, Hager will have to back up his actions with in-ring competition, with the match between the two men being made official on the Feb. 12 edition of Dynamite.

AEW Revolution predictions

AEW Women's Championship -- Nyla Rose (c) vs. Riho: Rose finally captured the women's title by beating Riho on the Feb. 12 Dynamite episode. While it's not locked in that she would defend against Riho, it seems like their long rivalry resulting in one final match to prove Rose is truly the new queen of the division would make sense.

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara: All the signs are there with Allin managing to mix it up in the Inner Circle picture repeatedly for these two young stars to have a PPV showdown. Darby threw down the challenge to Guevara on Twitter, but the match has not been locked in as official for the show.