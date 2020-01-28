AEW Revolution matches, card, date, location, start time, rumors, PPV predictions

All Elite Wrestling returns to one of the cities established as a "home base" of sorts with AEW Revolution from Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The card marks AEW's first pay-per-view effort of 2020, and the second since the start of their weekly Dynamite television show on TNT.

AEW's blend of high-end wrestling and straightforward storytelling will clearly be on display, even if we only currently know a small portion of the match card for the event. What we can expect involves a few matches with deep-running bad blood. Headlining the card is an AEW championship clash between champion Chris Jericho and No. 1 contender Jon Moxley, two men who have been rivals in WWE in years past.

AEW Revolution goes down on Saturday, Feb. 29, with the main show expected to begin at 8 p.m. ET. The show will air on traditional PPV as well as being available for purchase from B/R Live as has been the case with previous AEW PPV efforts.

AEW Revolution matches

AEW Championship -- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley: Jericho has clearly feared the idea of facing off with Moxley, and went as far as to offer a near-equal stake in The Inner Circle if Moxley joined his crew. This led to Moxley smashing a bottle of champagne over Jericho's head and Jericho driving a spike into Moxley's eye the following week. Moxley battled through the injury, however, beating PAC on Dynamite to earn a shot at Jericho and the title.

Cody vs. MJF: MJF turned on Cody, delivering a low blow after throwing in the towel during Cody's shot at Jericho's AEW title. Cody's own stipulation stated he'd never again challenge for the championship if he lost the match to Jericho. In one evening, MJF cost Cody any opportunity to seemingly ever win the championship in the promotion he helped build and tore down a part of his family structure. After begging for MJF to give him a match, Cody was forced to accept three stipulations to receive the match at Revolution. Cody cannot touch MJF prior to Revolution, he must wrestle MJF's bodyguard Wardlow in a steel cage and he must take 10 public lashings from MJF on an episode of Dynamite. After Cody accepted, the match was on.

AEW Revolution predictions

AEW Women's Championship -- Riho (c) vs. Nyla Rose: Rose has remained a big threat to Riho, and has shown off an even bigger nasty streak than ever before. With Britt Baker also making a strong heel turn recently, she could also serve as the woman to challenge Riho for the title, but Rose vs. Riho feels like it gets one last spin here.

Kenny Omega vs. Adam Page: Yes, as of right now, Omega and Page are the AEW tag team champions. But the story has been more about the interplay between the two and Page's tense relationship with The Elite. I expect the two to lose the titles at some point prior to the PPV and face off after that tension boils over. Of course, it's also a possibility the hard turn and title loss comes in a title match at Revolution.

Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager: Hager slammed Rhodes' arm in a car door. There's not much more reason needed for this match to happen. But Hager has not yet actually wrestled in AEW, instead serving as Jericho's muscle. That match will happen eventually, and Rhodes feels like exactly the right opponent for Hager with exactly the right motivations to make the match happen.

Kris Statlander vs. Awesome Kong: Statlander refused to join Brandi Rhodes and the Nightmare Collective, and has since had to face the consequences of those actions. Statlander has proven to be a great addition to the AEW roster, and the Nightmare Collective needs to have someone to antagonize. This all seems to add up to a necessary match between the Collective's bruiser and the rising Statlander.

Kip Sabian vs. Joey Janela: Sabian and Penelope Ford attacked Janela during an interview segment recently, and Janela has vowed revenge. With Ford as Janela's ex-girlfriend, there are some extra layers of bad blood in the match.