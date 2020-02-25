AEW Revolution matches, card, date, PPV price, predictions, start time, location, rumors

AEW has been on a roll as of late as the upstart promotion continues its rapid rise within the pro wrestling industry, and that continues with AEW Revolution, which is set to take place on Saturday, Feb. 29. AEW Revolution goes down at the Wintrust Arena as the crew makes its way back to the Chicago area, which has become a home base of sorts for AEW during its inception.

AEW's blend of high-end wrestling and straightforward storytelling will clearly be on display as it continues to make its mark on the professional wrestling world. What we can expect involves a few matches with deep-running bad blood. Headlining the card is an AEW championship clash between champion Chris Jericho and No. 1 contender Jon Moxley, two men who have been rivals in WWE in years past.

AEW Revolution goes down on Saturday, Feb. 29, with the main show expected to begin at 8 p.m. ET. The show will air on traditional PPV as well as being available for purchase from B/R Live -- as has been the case with previous AEW PPV efforts -- for the price of $49.99.

AEW Revolution matches

AEW Championship -- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley: Jericho has clearly feared the idea of facing off with Moxley, and went as far as to offer a near-equal stake in The Inner Circle if Moxley joined his crew. This led to Moxley smashing a bottle of champagne over Jericho's head and Jericho driving a spike into Moxley's eye the following week. Moxley battled through the injury, however, beating PAC on Dynamite to earn a shot at Jericho and the title. Pick: Jon Moxley wins the title

AEW Tag Team Championship -- Kenny Omega & Adam "Hangman" Page (c) vs. The Young Bucks: Page and Omega formed a somewhat reluctant partnership as Page seemingly desired to abandon his Elite brothers, but Omega reeled him back in. They won a four-way match to become No. 1 contenders to the tag titles before defeating SCU to win the titles in the first title change in AEW history. They now are set to defend the titles against fellow Elite members The Young Bucks, who earned the shot through a tag team No. 1 contender battle royal on Dynamite. Pick: The Young Bucks win the titles

Cody vs. MJF: MJF turned on Cody, delivering a low blow after throwing in the towel during Cody's shot at Jericho's AEW title. Cody's own stipulation stated he'd never again challenge for the championship if he lost the match to Jericho. In one evening, MJF cost Cody any opportunity to seemingly ever win the championship in the promotion he helped build and tore down a part of his family structure. After begging for MJF to give him a match, Cody was forced to accept three stipulations to receive the match at Revolution. Cody recently satisfied all of those stipulations with a victory over Wardlow in a steel cage on Dynamite, and the much-anticipated grudge match is now on. Pick: Cody wins

AEW Women's Championship -- Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander: Rose has steadily improved both inside the ring and out since the inception of AEW, and that culminated recently in a title win over inaugural women's champion Riho. At Revolution, Rose will put that newly-won title on the line against one of the faster-rising stars in the women's division in Statlander. Pick: Nyla Rose retains the title

Dustin Rhodes vs. Jake Hager: After Hager slammed Rhodes' arm in a car door, there was not much more reason needed for this match to happen. But Hager has not yet actually wrestled in AEW, instead serving as Jericho's muscle. Finally, Hager will have to back up his actions with in-ring competition, with the match between the two men being made official on the Feb. 12 edition of Dynamite. Pick: Jake Hager wins