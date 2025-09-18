AJ Lee is lacing up her wrestling boots for the first time in 10 years at WWE Wrestlepalooza. "Never say never" is a popular adage in professional wrestling. Even Lee, who seemed comfortable with retirement, eventually returned for a box office match with her husband, CM Punk. Although Lee returns to a familiar environment, her 10-year break brings new fears.

Lee returned to WWE on Sept. 5, aiding her husband and setting the stage for a big tag team match: Punk and Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. On Saturday, the three-time WWE Divas champion will wrestle her first match since March 2015.

"It's been 10 years," Lee told ESPN. "I try to stretch as much as I can, but don't you really know what's gonna happen when you get out there. But in the same way that does feel kind of scary, and as Becky said, a liability in one way, I think it's an asset."

Lee rejoining the company was more likely after Punk mended fences with WWE in 2023. However, unlike other retired wrestlers seeking one last taste of glory, Lee seemed quite content with her retirement. Lee's only foray into pro wrestling after leaving WWE was as an executive producer for the "WOW -- Women of Wrestling" reboot.

"It's sort of been something that was in the air for the past couple of years as an option," Lee said. "However, when I retired, I was very comfortable staying retired, and I felt very complete in my career. I've always set out to do something, to embark on a new journey, it has to feel brand new and feel like I'm needed, and it has to feel exciting and kind of scary."

While Lee balances fear and excitement, Punk is giddy to share the ring with her. Punk finds comfort in traveling with his wife again, and commends her commitment to preparing accordingly for her major return match.

"I'm having the time of my life," Punk told the "Pardon My Take" podcast. "I'm like the uber-nerdiest wife guy. I always like to say I try to spend as much time with my wife as I can, and I spend a lot of time with her. And it never feels like it's enough. So having her be back in this environment with me at work is like a dream come true".

"She's inspirational, honestly. Her willpower, a lot of that's diet. But she's also super strong in the gym and she's, like, lifting heavy weights and busting her ass all the time."